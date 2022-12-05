Brazil vs South Korea live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online, team news

Brazil vs South Korea live stream, date, time, channels The Brazil vs South Korea live stream takes place today (Monday, Dec. 5).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 5)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Brazil came to Qatar as one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way and they will look to take a step closer to a record-extending sixth World Cup title as they face South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha.

South Korea squeaked into the last 16 of the tournament after a dramatic 91st-minute winner over Portugal. Conversely, Brazil made light work of qualifying for the knockout stages, but an unexpected defeat to Cameroon in the side’s final group stage match does suggest some vulnerabilities and the loss of Neymar continues to be felt.

If you’re eager to watch the action unfold, the good news is that Brazil vs South Korea is being broadcast in both the U.S. and U.K. but we’ll show you how to watch online from anywhere down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea anywhere

The Brazil vs South Korea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Brazil vs South Korea live streams by country

How to watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Brazil vs South Korea live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Brazil vs South Korea live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brazil vs South Korea live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Brazil vs South Korea preview

Pre-tournament Brazil were touted as favorites to win the World Cup by pundits and soccer fans alike. And based on the group stages, the Seleção appear to be one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Brazil cruised past Serbia and Switzerland, scoring three and conceding none, but a last-gasp defeat to Cameroon suggested that Brazil aren’t infallible.

This defeat brought to an end Brazil’s nine-game-winning run, but it likely won’t have been of major concern to manager Tite. The squad had been heavily rotated with several key players rested, and Brazil’s advancement to the knockout stage of the tournament was already confirmed before kick-off. This result feels more like an anomaly than an indication that Brazil lacks the required quality to go all the way.

Meanwhile, for South Korea, the road to the World Cup last 16 was considerably more challenging. A goalless stalemate with Uruguay, and a dramatic defeat to Ghana appeared to have ended almost all hopes of advancing further, but a comeback victory over table-toppers Portugal, coupled with other results going in their favor was enough for South Korea to squeeze into the next round.

Premier League star Son Heung-min has always been a talisman figure in the South Korea squad, but the Spurs player has been having a surprisingly quiet tournament. He’s yet to score for his national team at World Cup 2022. On the flipside, this has allowed other members of the squad to shine and it would be unfair to label South Korea as a one-player team. They will come into this game the underdogs, but full of fighting spirit.

The Brazil vs South Korea live stream could be ripe for an upset. The World Cup 2022 has already provided several surprise results, and this game could definitely offer up another. Brazil are expected to progress on paper but soccer is almost never as straightforward in reality — make sure you watch Brazil vs South Korea to see how this one ends.

Brazil vs South Korea team news

Neymar was injured in Brazil’s first match of the tournament against Serbia, but Tite has suggested he could play a part against South Korea. The PSG forward has returned to training, but may have to settle for a place on the bench as he works back up to full fitness. Brazil rested players against Cameroon, but it’s expected key players including Richarlison and Vinicius Jr. will come back into the Starting XI for this round of 16 match.

For South Korea, despite his mediocre form at the World Cup Son Heung-min is guaranteed to retain his starting spot. The player is the first name on the team sheet and boasts the big game experience that will be vital for this tie. Meanwhile, Hwang hee-Chan appears to have recovered from a previous hamstring problem and will look to build upon his winner against Portugal. Unfortunately, Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon may miss out.