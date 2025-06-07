Portugal vs Spain live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League 2025 final online

Sunday's Portugal vs Spain live stream sees the sides head to Munich for an Iberian Derby to decide the 2025 UEFA Nations League final. Here we explain how you can watch Portugal vs Spain in the 2025 Nations League final from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Both sides won their semi-finals by a single goal — just in very different circumstances. Portugal went a goal down to Germany, but hauled themselves ahead thanks to goals from Francisco Conceição and, who else, Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the 40-year-old's 137th international goal and gives him the chance to add a third winners' medal to an international career spanning over 20 years.

Spain's topsy-turvy win against France was the kind of game that reminds you why you love this beautiful game. The bonkers nine-goal bonanza saw teenage sensation Lamine Yamal on the scoresheet twice, together with Nico Williams, Mikel Merino and Pedri. Spain are the holders of both of UEFA's major international tournaments having won the last Nations League and European Championships, and manager Luis de la Fuente will be confident of sealing three from three.

Who will be the first repeat winners of the UEFA Nations League? Read on to find out how to watch Portugal vs Spain live streams wherever you are today — and for free.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain for free

Several broadcasters around the world will show Nations League final 2025 live streams online for FREE.

In the U.K. for example, it will be shown on the the free-to-use ITVX streaming platform.

Broadcasters in both Portugal and Spain are streaming it free. In Portugal it's going out on RTP Play, while in Spain the game will be shown on RTVE Play.

And it also appears that free streaming service Tubi will be showing this one in the U.S.

But what if you're usually based in a country with free coverage but aren't at home for the Portugal vs Spain live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Portugal vs Spain live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

You can still watch Portugal vs Spain live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer — such as ITVX in the U.K. — and watch Portugal vs Spain as normal.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Portugal vs Spain on FOX Sports or the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FOX on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $46/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 40 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Fubo is another option and is available to try with a 7-day free trial. The Pro Plan costs $85/month but gives you 200+ channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Alternatively, the 2025 Nations League final is also appearing in the content list for the free Tubi platform, which is available on laptops and has apps for smartphones and a multitude of other streaming devices.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Portugal vs Spain live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., you can watch Portugal vs Spain for FREE because the Nations League final will be broadcast on ITV1.

That means you can also live stream it for free on ITVX online. It's available on web browsers, smartphone apps and a multitude of streaming devices and games consoles.

You won't be able to access your ITVX stream of the game if you're abroad — unless, that is, you use a tool like NordVPN.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in Canada

Canadians can watch Portugal vs Spain on sports streaming specialist DAZN. Signing up means you'll be able to catch up with all the action from the upcoming Club World Cup as well.

DAZN's flexible monthly rolling plan costs £34.99/month, with your first month for $20. Commit to a whole year and you can pay $24.99/month with your first two for only $4.99 each. An annual plan remains the best value overall, costing $250.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in Australia

The Portugal vs Spain live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia, which has had the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229, and it's cheaper if you're already an Optus customer.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Portugal vs Spain live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 1 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

