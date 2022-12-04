England vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online

England vs Senegal live stream, date, time, channels The England vs Senegal live stream takes place today (Sunday, Dec. 4).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 5)

England’s reward for topping Group B is a testing round of 16 match against Senegal. The Lions of Teranga may have come runners-up in Group A and are without star player Sadio Mané, but the Three Lions would be wise not to underestimate their African opposition.

They may be the favorites, but England are by no means guaranteed to progress to the quarter-final. Gareth Southgate received intense criticizm for his side’s timid approach against the USA, and England’s defense has looked vulnerable at times. Senegal have the quality to hurt any team in this tournament. And they displayed that against Ecuador, showing that when the pressure is on they can dig deep to turn a game on its head.

England vs Senegal looks primed to be an intense affair, one that could even require extra time and penalty kicks to determine a winner. It’s a match not to be missed, and we’ll show you how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream down below.

How to watch England vs Senegal anywhere

The England vs Senegal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Senegal live stream on FOX.

How to watch the England vs Senegal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Senegal live stream on TSN.

How to watch the England vs Senegal live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs Senegal live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the England vs Senegal live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the England vs Senegal live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

How to watch the England vs Senegal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Senegal live stream via Sky Sport.

England vs Senegal preview

It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but England deserves credit for topping Group B. The group was statically the hardest at this World Cup — its four teams had the highest average FIFA ranking — and the Three Lions had to face both Wales and the USA, two teams that share a sporting rivalry with England. Wales especially would have loved to get one over on their... noisy neighborhoods.

A 6-2 demolishing of Iran in the side’s opening match had the notoriously demanding English public dreaming, but a goalless draw with the USA raised concerns. However, a sparkling 3-0 defeat of Wales — which sent their old rivals packing — reminded the world of the real quality in England’s ranks. Now the pressure is on to match, or even better, the side’s semi-final placement at World Cup 2018.

Some England fans are already concerned about the possibility of facing France in the quarter-finals, but it would be a foolish mistake to write off Senegal so quickly. The Lions of Teranga are more than capable of eliminating this England side if the Three Lions don’t give them the respect they deserve.

When Senegal lost talisman figure, Sadio Mane, just days before the start of the tournament, many assumed that was a death knell for their chances of turning up any trees at this World Cup. But Senegal have been defiant and showed real quality beating both host nation Qatar and Ecuador to finish second in Group A. Far from one man team, Senegal can call upon the likes of Chelsea duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Édouard Mendy as well as Watford’s Ismaïla Sarr and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye. They should not be written off any under circumstances.

England vs Senegal could be one of the most open matches of the round of 16. The Three Lions might look like the obvious victors on paper, but Senegal are a side that looks primed to cause an upset and could inflict more World Cup pain on England. Be sure to tune in to an England vs Senegal live stream so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

England vs Senegal team news

Southgate was given the luxury of reshuffling his England team during their final group-stage game against Wales. This should mean the likes of Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are fit to start. James Maddison is still plagued with injury issues and may not feature/ Meanwhile Kyle Walker and Kalvin Philips are still working their way back to full fitness, but both featured against Wales. Ben White definitely won’t be involved after flying home in midweek due to a personal emergency. He’s not expected to rejoin the England camp regardless of how far the team advances in this tournament.

Senegal will be without Sadio Mané for the rest of the World Cup, but it feels unfair to suggest that is a killer blow anymore. This is a side that has proved they don’t need to rely on the brilliance of one player to be successful. Unfortunately, Idrissa Gueye will be suspended, which is certainly a loss. But Sarr and Koulibably who scored the important goals against Ecuador are both fit and almost guaranteed to start.