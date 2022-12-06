Morocco vs Spain live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online

Morocco vs Spain live stream, date, time, channels The Morocco vs Spain live stream takes place today (Tuesday, Dec. 6).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

After topping a group that featured both the last World Cup’s runners-up (Croatia) and the third-placed team (Belgium) Morocco could have been forgiven for expecting a slightly easier draw in the last 16, but that has not happened. Spain, one of the pre-tournament favorites, slipped to a shock defeat to Japan that left them in second place in Group E.

Morocco have only reached the last 16 once before (in 1986) and with seven points in the Group Stage, they are enjoying their best-ever World Cup. Spain conversely started on fire with a 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica but a draw and then a defeat has led some to question whether their tiki-taka style is quite as dominant as it used to be. In this meeting of two attacking sides, someone’s tournament has to end. That’s what makes the Morocco vs Spain live stream so exciting, and it’s easy to watch from anywhere in the world.

Morocco vs Spain live streams by country

How to watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks. Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX. Or you could go for Fubo.TV.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock. The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream on TSN, the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Morocco vs Spain live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Morocco vs Spain live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Morocco vs Spain live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Morocco vs Spain preview

In their final group game win against Canada, Morocco fielded a starting XI who all play in Europe’s top leagues. This quality shone through as they ran out 2-1 winners in a tough game with goals from Sevilla’s Youssef El-Neseyri and a superb lob from Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech. At the final whistle several of Morocco’s players, including PSG star Achraf Hakimi, couldn’t help but cry in a raw release of emotion at their achievements. This is emblematic of the team spirit manager Walid Regragui has fostered in his side since he was appointed in August. Ziyech has been a class above in midfield so far and the Atlas Lions will be grateful that Regragui managed to talk him into reviving his international career. Should they overcome another test against the odds, no team will be relishing a clash with Morocco in the latter stages.

After the first round of matches in Qatar, Spain looked certain to top their group. Somehow La Roja found themselves only scraping through on goal difference. It was a special effort from Japan to best them in the last group game, but manager Luis Enrique will be worried. Forward Alvaro Morata was a bright spark of the defeat as he continued his run of scoring in every game but with the side’s best performances coming without a traditional striker, Luis Enrique has a selection headache. Goalkeeper Unai Simon was also less than stellar for Japan’s winning goal but now might not be the time to change things. With Morocco yet to have more than 41% possession so far in Qatar, Spain will definitely have majority control of the ball, the question is whether they can make the most of it.

It's true that Spain will enter this fixture as heavy favorites, but the same was thought about Belgium and Croatia. Morocco emerged from those two games with a win and a draw — they say good things come in threes but whatever the score, the Morocco vs Spain live stream looks set to be exactly that.

Morocco vs Spain team news

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou bizarrely lined up for his side’s first game of the tournament but then went off injured before kick-off, he returned for the final group game win over Canada and should stay in goal for this meeting. Nacer Mazraoui also had an injury scare but returned for the Canada game and should start again. Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi will be expected to provide some quality on the ball when Spain finally cede possession.

Spain rested several key players against Japan but the surprise scoreline led Luis Enrique to bring stars like Ferran Torres and Marcos Asensio on as substitutes. Teenage midfielder Gavi was a doubt according to some but he started the game, and at 18 and 20 years old, he and fellow midfielder Pedri will doubtless be full of energy to go again.