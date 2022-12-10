How to watch the England vs France World Cup quarter-final live stream for free online

England vs France live stream, date, time, channels The England vs France live stream takes place today (Saturday, Dec. 10).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

England vs France is the pick of the World Cup 2022 quarter-final stage. These two European heavyweights both boast squads stacked with quality players, but for one side the dream will end here.

England came into the World Cup in pretty dire form, but the Three Lions have been impressive in their efficiency so far. Topping Group A appeared to be almost a formality, and a round of 16 tie against Senegal presented little problem. France have similarly impressed at this tournament, winning their group and eliminating Poland with relative ease thanks to the brilliance of Kylian Mbappé.

This much-anticipated showdown between England and France could be a World Cup match for the ages, and it’s very hard to pick a clear favorite. You won’t want to miss the England vs France live stream and show you how to watch from anywhere below.

How to watch England vs France anywhere

The England vs France live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

England vs France live streams by country

How to watch the England vs France live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs France live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate).

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock. The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

How to watch the England vs France live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs France live stream on TSN, the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month.

How to watch the England vs France live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs France live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the England vs France live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the England vs France live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

How to watch the England vs France live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs France live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

England vs France preview

England started their round of 16 match against Senegal a little nervy with multiple stray passes and lapses in defences, perhaps suggesting the Three Lions were having an off-day. But a wonderfully worked Jordan Henderson goal on 40 minutes calmed things down, and from that point on England’s place in the quarter-finals looked all but guaranteed.

Eventually running out 3-0 victors it was overall another satisfactory performance from Gareth Southgate's men. They have yet to replicate the lethal attacking display presented in their first World Cup 2022 game against Iran, but right now it's hard not to class England as among the favorites to win the whole tournament of the remaining eight teams. But reigning world champions France will be England’s toughest test at a major tournament for almost a decade, and could bring the dream of football coming home to a swift end.

The margins are tight, but Les Blues just about come into this game as the favorites. That’s primarily because of one man: Kylian Mbappé. Not just the best player in this impressive France squad, but almost certainly the best player of the tournament overall, Mbappé is leading the scoring charts with five goals to his name. His brace against Poland in the last round was proof of his immense talent, and if England are to win this match stopping Mbappé will be a necessity.

However, while they’ve never looked in danger of elimination, France have shown some uncharacteristic vulnerabilities at this tournament. They’ve failed to keep a single clean sheet and initially went a goal behind to Australia in their opening group game. The French also lost to Tunisia in the group stages, but this result came after heavy squad rotation so can be somewhat explained away.

Winners of the World Cup in 2018, France are a tournament-smart team with quality in just about every area, especially up front. Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé is an attacking trio that would give any defense nightmares. When paired with Mbappé, it’s hard not to see England’s backline being breached at some point.

Fans of either team will surely be glued to the screen for the entire match, but neutral viewers will also want to tune in. The England vs France match is the type of showdown that makes the World Cup so special; two powerhouse teams compete with everything on the line. You won’t want to miss this one.

England vs France team news

England could be boosted by the return of Raheem Sterling. The Chelsea winger had to leave the England camp due to a family issue but is reportedly eyeing up a return in time for this game. Southgate also has a big call to make in midfield, Jude Bellingham seems a certainty to start but will he be paired with Kalvin Philips or Jordan Henderson? There are also reports that Southgate may switch to a five-at-the-back system in an attempt to combat France’s wealth of attacking talent. However, could this prove a costly mistake? An overly cautious approach was credited for England’s elimination at World Cup 2018 and failure to win Euro 2020 against Italy.

French soccer fans would have been greatly concerned by reports that Kylian Mbappé missed training earlier this week, but it’s believed this was just precautionary and he should be fit enough to play against England. This will sparkle joy for Les Blues, but serious disappointment for the Three Lions. France are little light in midfield due to the pre-tournament injuries to N'Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, but Aurélien Tchouaménii of Real Madrid and Adrien Rabiot of Juventus have barely put a foot wrong at World Cup 2022 so their absence hasn’t proved to be the critical issue some expected.