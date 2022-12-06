Portugal vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online

Portugal vs Switzerland live stream, date, time, channels The Portugal vs Switzerland live stream takes place today (Tuesday, Dec. 6).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The eyes of the footballing world will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal as they look to advance to the World Cup quarter-final against a Switzerland side that battled hard to make it to the last 16 of the tournament.

European Champions in 2016, Portugal are seeking to win their first ever World Cup, and what a cap it would be on the remarkable career of Ronaldo — who is the most prolific goal scorer on the international stage in soccer history. But Switzerland should not be overlooked as they only missed out on the top spot in Group G via goal difference. The Portugal vs Switzerland live stream should offer up an entertaining match, and we’ll show you how to watch it online from anywhere.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland anywhere

The Portugal vs Switzerland live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Portugal vs Switzerland live streams by country

How to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Portugal vs Switzerland preview

Portugal come into the last 16 as Group H winners, and they would have been unbeaten during the group stage had it not been for conceding a 91st-minute goal against South Korea. Even with that dramatic defeat accounted for, Portugal still cruised through the World Cup group stages. Victories over Ghana and Uruguay showed the teams clear quality across the entire pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the talisman — and the nation’s top scorer with 118 strikes — but Portugal are not a one-man team. Manager Fernando Santos can also call upon Premier League stars such as Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes and Man City’s Bernardo Silva. The side also boasts an imperious defense anchored by 39-year-old legend Pepe alongside Man City duo João Cancelo and Rúben Dias. It’s no wonder that Portugal are expected to go far in this tournament.

This Switzerland side isn’t quite as stuffed with recognizable names, but has already shown its clear quality at this World Cup. A win over Cameroon in their first game of the tournament was a good start and that was followed by a narrow defeat to Brazil. The Swiss came into their final game of the group stage against Serbia looking for a result. Switzerland took the lead initially but were stung by a quickfire Serbian double. However, they fought back in the second half to win 2-3. It was a result that fully displayed Switzerland's impressive never-say-die attitude.

Portugal are the favorites but will be in for a testing match against Switzerland. Ronaldo's advancement to the quarter-finals is anything but a foregone conclusion. You’ll want to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream to see how this final round of 16 game plays out. Perhaps, the best game of the round has been saved for last.

Portugal vs Switzerland team news

Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo would seem almost unthinkable, but there are rumbling that Santos could make a big call on this front. He criticized his star player in midweek for his reaction after being substituted against South Korea. Could Santos make a power play and drop the side’s captain for this crucial knockout game? Meanwhile, Nuno Mendes has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament, and Danilo is also sidelined with a rib injury.

For Switzerland, Yann Sommer is expected to return in time to play against Portugal. The veteran goalkeeper is a regular fixture in the Swiss starting XI, but missed the final group-stage game due to illness. Outside of this change at the back, it’s highly likely that Murat Yakin will opt to keep his side mostly unchanged. The likes of Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler and Xherdan Shaqiri can be confident of a starting spot.