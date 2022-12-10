How to watch the Morocco vs Portugal World Cup quarter-final live stream for free online

Morocco vs Portugal live stream, date, time, channels The Morocco vs Portugal live stream takes place today (Saturday, Dec. 10).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Morocco are looking to continue their remarkable run at World Cup 2022, but a lethal Portugal side fresh from thrashing Switzerland in the round of 16 will prove a seriously tough test for the overachieving underdogs.

After beating Spain on penalties in the round of 16, Morocco would make more history by eliminating another European heavyweight here. This Morocco team has already progressed further in the tournament than any other has in the past, and the spirited side will be desperate to extend their journey in Qatar. Meanwhile, for Portugal, the drama and speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the team seem sure to continue in the build up to this match.

Morocco have become the neutral's favorite, but Portugal are heavily tipped to win this match. Of course, Morocco have already proved themselves very capable of upsetting the odds and should not be written off so easily. You’ll want to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream to see how this one plays out, and we’ll show you how to watch online from anywhere below.

Plus, make sure you don't miss a moment of the World Cup

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal anywhere

The Morocco vs Portugal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Morocco vs Portugal live streams by country

How to watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate).

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock. The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

Fubo.TV has FOX and FS1, a 7-day free trial, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream on TSN, the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month.

How to watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Morocco vs Portugal live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Morocco vs Portugal live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

How to watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Morocco vs Portugal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Morocco vs Portugal preview

Whatever happens in the match, Morocco have already made history. The nation has now surpassed its previous best-ever World Cup finish of 1986, where they lost to West Germany in the round of 16 stage. And it must be noted that Morocco have not lucked their way into a World Cup quarter-final, they’ve very much got here on merit.

Morocco currently stand as one of four unbeaten teams at World Cup 2022 after navigating through a tricky group in first place. The side's 2-0 win over Belgium was impressive, but it was the defeat of Spain in the last round that truly made the soccer world take note of this team. And Morocco will be looking to earn another historic scalp against a Portugal side that is also having a phenomenal tournament.

Portugal are fresh off one of the most dominant World Cup performances in history against Switzerland. The 6-1 scoreline doesn’t flatter Portugal, they steamrolled the Swiss with 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos scoring a fantastic hattrick and even 39-year-old Pepe getting on the scoresheet. It was a statement performance that proves Portugal have the quality required to go all the way in Qatar.

Remarkably, Portugal thoroughly dismantled Switzerland with their captain and star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, starting on the bench. This bold call came after manager Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Ronaldo's response to be substituted against South Korea in the side’s final group stage match. And while benching the world’s most prolific international goal scorer could have backfired, it paid off in spades full unlocking Portugal’s wealth of attacking options.

While Portugal ran rampant against Switzerland, don’t expect as many goals in this game. Morocco are an extremely well-organized team and have only conceded a single goal at this tournament. Portugal are the favorite but Morocco won’t be phased by the occasion and could earn themselves another remarkable upset. Don’t miss a moment by watching a Morocco vs Portugal live stream.

Morocco vs Portugal team news

'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' is likely to be the thinking behind Morocco manager Walid Regragui’s team selection for this game against Portugal. Expect key players like Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat to all feature. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero in the penalty shootout against Spain and will almost certainly start in between the sticks once again.

For Portugal, the big question is what will Santos do with Ronaldo. It seems likely that the previously undroppable figure will start again on the bench, but the famously driven player is unlikely to be happy about that. Of course, the idea of benching Gonçalo Ramos after a hat trick in the previous round seems almost unthinkable, expect the youngster to retain his starting spot.