Netherlands vs USA live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online

Netherlands vs USA live stream, date, time, channels The Netherlands vs USA live stream takes place today (Saturday, Dec. 3).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 p.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The fun and games are over. It’s all about the performance on the pitch as the World Cup enters the last 16. Now a knockout competition, no one can afford to make a mistake. The Netherlands topped their group with some comfort, while the USA needed three games to win a match. None of that matters now and with a place in the quarter-finals at stake, anything can happen.

These two sides are both unbeaten in this 2022 competition, but that record will have to change for one of them. The Netherlands vs USA live stream must have a winner, be it in 90 minutes, extra time, or a penalty shootout. Luckily it’s easy to tune in from the U.S., U.K., and anywhere worldwide, however long the match takes.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how-to-watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Netherlands vs USA live stream anywhere

The Netherlands vs USA live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Netherlands vs USA live streams by country

How to watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Netherlands vs USA live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Netherlands vs USA live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Netherlands vs USA live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Netherlands vs USA preview

Although one of the traditional European powerhouses, three-time finalists the Netherlands will not be taking anything for granted in this last 16 clash. Louis Van Gaal’s men cruised through what was arguably the easiest group of them all but there are still some questions to be answered. Goalkeeper Andries Noppert has been solid so far, but he had never played for his country before this tournament, as the pressure ramps up how will he cope? Having not qualified for the 2018 tournament the same concerns could be leveled at a whole generation of the Oranje’s players. The Netherlands do however have real quality throughout their squad. Virgil Van Dijk and Mathias De Ligt are better than any central defenders the USA has faced so far and forward Cody Gakpo has scored in all three games so far.

In winning against Iran in difficult circumstances, Gregg Berhalter’s young USA side came of age. Although they go into this match as underdogs, they won’t be lacking in belief. Their clash against England, in which they drew 0-0, could act as a useful blueprint for this meeting. Regardless of how it ends this World Cup will have given key USA players plenty of experience for the next edition of the competition (in 2026, which they will co-host). So far the USMNT has proved very difficult to break down and they have only conceded one goal, but at the other end of the field, they have struggled, with just two goals scored. Expect this to be a close game.

Every game could be the last for any nation now so emotions will be running high as the quality teams start to make their mark, starting with the Netherlands vs USA live stream. Don't miss it.

Netherlands vs USA team news

The Netherlands has a clean bill of health, and Louis Van Gaal can take his pick of players for this last 16 contest. Barcelona forward Memphis Depay came into the tournament with a hamstring injury and has been used sparingly but completed 60 minutes against Qatar last time out to prove his fitness. Cody Gakpo is one of the tournament’s breakout stars and will be looking to grab his fourth goal of the World Cup.

The USA team faces a couple of late fitness calls for this contest. Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic put his body on the line to score against Iran and suffered a groin injury but could recover in time. Forward Josh Sargent is also touch-and-go after picking up a knock in the same game. Pulisic in particular would be a big miss for a game of such magnitude.