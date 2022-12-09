How to watch Croatia vs Brazil World Cup quarter-final live stream for free online

Croatia vs Brazil live stream, date, time, channels The Croatia vs Brazil live stream takes place today (Friday, Dec. 9).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Croatia and Brazil meet in this World Cup quarter-final clash on the back of two completely different performances. Goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic was the hero as Croatia needed a penalty shoot-out to sink a determined Japan, while Brazil cruised past South Korea, scoring four goals in the first half. But at this stage of the tournament a win, by any means will leave the victors in dreamland.

Brazil are perennial contenders for the World Cup and even as many people’s favorites coming into the tournament, La Seleção have not disappointed so far. After reaching the final last time around, things have been more of a struggle for Croatia in Qatar but Modric and co. have found a way over every hurdle so far. Two of the most technically excellent sides in the world face off against each other in a Croatia vs Brazil live stream that you must not miss. Luckily, we know just how to watch it, wherever you are.

Plus, make sure you don't miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil anywhere

The Croatia vs Brazil live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Croatia vs Brazil live streams by country

How to watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream on TSN, the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream by using a quality VPN.

How to watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Croatia vs Brazil live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Croatia vs Brazil live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

How to watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Croatia vs Brazil live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services.

Croatia vs Brazil preview

Croatian hopes of giving icon Luka Modric the dream international send-off are still alive, just. The Vatreni were lackluster in the last 16 against Japan and were fortunate to survive a penalty shoot-out after failing to lead for any of the 120 minutes. Ivan Perisic’s second-half header saw him become his country’s all-time top scorer in major tournaments and was his sixth on football’s biggest stage (level with the great Davor Suker). Against the mighty Brazil, Zlatko Dalic will need his side to play with much more energy, a big ask for one of the oldest squads left in the competition.

The creators of samba football clearly brought their dancing shoes and even Brazil coach Tite couldn’t help joining in the party atmosphere as his side recorded an impressive 4-1 victory over South Korea. As well as goals for Vinicius Jr and another for Richarlison, Brazil fans would have been delighted to see their biggest star, Neymar, mark his return from injury with a strike from the penalty spot. This is arguably his last World Cup at his peak and millions will want to see him emulate Pele and win the trophy at least once. This is a side with top-quality players in every position from Neymar up front to Alisson in goal.

At the quarter-final stage, every team left in the competition will have ambitions of lifting the World Cup. Some of the biggest name players in the world will be lining up on each side and we could see some silky skills on show. With the potential to be a classic, you would kick yourself for missing the Croatia vs Brazil live stream.

Croatia vs Brazil team news

As we get deeper into the tournament injuries usually start to add up, but for Croatia that is not the case. Fullback Borna Sosa sat out the clash with Japan with illness and will be touch and go for the quarter-final. Shootout hero Dominik Livakovic will likely be busy again in goal while nothing will keep Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic out of this game.

Brazil and Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is injured for the rest of the tournament as is Man Utd defender Alex Telles. On his return from injury, Neymar didn’t complete the full 90 minutes against South Korea but if the game is tight, likely no-one would take him off.