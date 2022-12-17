How to watch Croatia vs Morocco World Cup live stream for free online

Croatia vs Morocco live stream, date, time, channels The Croatia vs Morocco live stream takes place today (Saturday, Dec. 17).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 18).

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Croatia and Morocco may both have lost their semi-finals but these are still two teams who should be celebrated. Croatia were written off by most prior to the tournament but mixed silk with steel to eliminate the likes of Brazil. Morocco have been the fairytale story of the tournament and are now officially the most successful African team in World Cup history — something they will be aiming to mark with a third-place medal.

Croatia didn’t really show up against Argentina but will be determined to give a better account of themselves on the world stage this time. Luka Modric will wish he was playing on Sunday rather than Saturday but he still has had a career worth celebrating. The Moroccan miracle was put to an end by holders France but the Atlas Lions’ fans will be sure to bring the party atmosphere one last time. The Croatia vs Morocco live stream is the perfect starter to Sunday’s final and is not to be missed.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco anywhere

The Croatia vs Morocco live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Croatia vs Morocco live streams by country

How to watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Croatia vs Morocco live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Croatia vs Morocco live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Croatia vs Morocco live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Croatia vs Morocco preview

Luka Modric may be the headline star bowing out, but this game will likely be the last World Cup showing for many of Croatia’s big names. At 33 Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida and Ivan Perišić are unlikely to make it to 2026. Zlatko Dalic will want to give a generation that has taken a country of just 4 million to a World Cup final and semi-final a rousing sendoff. At the same time, this squad has also seen the emergence of 20-year-old defender Joško Gvardiol, one of the young players of the tournament who has all the tools to go to the top. Croatia will be entering this game as favorites and must perform better than they did against Argentina to avoid going home empty-handed.

Walid Regragui has already achieved so much just three months into his job as Morocco manager but having gone so deep into the competition it would be cruel for his side to go back to Casablanca empty-handed. A nightmare start against a France squad full of world-class players wasn’t what they deserved, but they did have their chances and the game was only settled late on. Impressive performances once again from the previously unheralded midfield duo of Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi saw the Atlas Lions surprisingly dominate possession against the World Champions and may see them move to some leading European clubs.

The Croatia vs Morocco live stream is the culmination of two unfancied sides having incredible tournaments and it would be a disservice to dismiss it as a mere warm-up. Make sure to watch.

Croatia vs Morocco team news

Zlatko Dalic confirmed after the semi-final defeat that midfielder Marcelo Brozovic came off because of a thigh injury and he will likely not be risked in this game. Otherwise, Croatia can boast a clean bill of health. They may choose to give minutes to some of the players who have featured less in the competition but Luka Modric will start as captain.

Against France, injuries finally caught up to a Moroccan squad that had overcome some of the toughest fixtures imaginable. Captain Roman Saiss limped off after twenty minutes after it became clear he hadn't recovered from the quarter-final while fellow defender Nayef Aguerd didn’t make it through the warmup. Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi will want to cap impressive individual tournaments with another historic win