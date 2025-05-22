On Saturday night, Reims could win their first major trophy in 63 years and qualify for the Europa League in the process. On Wednesday, they might be relegated to Ligue 2. It's an extraordinary situation, and although the Coupe de France final could set PSG on their way to a quadruple, they have a distraction of their own.

PSG vs Reims live stream, Date, Time, Channels The PSG vs Reims live stream takes place on Saturday, May 24.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — France TV (France)

• U.S. — Fox Soccer Plus via Fubo

• U.K. — Prime Video (FREE TRIAL)

• Australia — beIN Sports (FREE TRIAL)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Wigan, Birmingham and Ipswich are proof that the lesser-spotted Europe-relegation combination isn't out of the realms of possibility, and Reims have a very respectable record against PSG. Five of their last six meetings have ended all-square, with Les Parisiens last getting the better of the Grand Est outfit back in 2023. The fixture tends to bring out the best of Keito Nakamura in particular.

Novice coach Samba Diawara, however, only took over from Luka Elsner in February, a fortnight after Reims' latest PSG encounter. Having slipped into the relegation playoffs in stoppage time of the final game of the season, they only managed a draw against promotion hopefuls Metz in midweek, setting up a tense reverse fixture back at the Stade Auguste Delane.

Luis Enrique has completely re-engineered PSG this season, turning them from gaudy underachievers into a relentless winning machine, but he has a challenge in his hands here. PSG may well have half an eye on next weekend's Champions League final, the biggest game in the club's history, a game they need Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele for.

However, while both sides have arguably more important games in the near future they will have to ensure they are fully focused at the Stade de France as they look to win France's oldest soccer competition.

Watch PSG vs Reims live streams for FREE

Soccer fans in France can watch PSG vs Reims live streams for FREE. The Coupe de France final will be shown on free-to-air France 2 and the France TV streaming service.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Coupe de France final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch PSG vs Reims from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Coupe de France final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch PSG vs Reims live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if it's back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a French service, you'd select France from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to France TV or another streaming service and watch the Coupe de France final.

Watch PSG vs Reims live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch PSG vs Reims on FOX Soccer Plus.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FOX Soccer Plus is available through the International Sports Plus add-on on Fubo. Fubo packages start from $84.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, though new users get $20 off their first month. The add-on is an additional $6.99.

If you're outside of the U.S. and would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch a Coupe de France final live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cut the cord Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Coupe de France final is exclusive to Prime Video.

You can get Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial (cancel anytime). The usual cost is £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Prime Video on its own is £4.49 per month.

Traveling outside the U.K.? You can still follow your usual live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streams in Canada

Unfortunately, the Coupe de France final appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.

If you're currently on holiday in Canada from France, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of the PSG vs Reims game. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streams in Australia

In Australia, PSG vs Reims is being shown on beIN Sports which also has the rights to La Liga, Serie A, rugby and tennis. The game will be shown on beIn Sports 3.

beIN can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for it as a separate subscription costing AU$14.99/month or $149/year after a 7-day FREE trial.

You can also catch full match replays via the platform if you're in bed (or still out) when the game kicks off.

On vacation outside Oz right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streams in New Zealand

New Zealand residents can catch the Coupe de France final on beIN Sports as well.

Plans begin at NZ$14.99, but you can grab a 7-day FREE trial right now.

If you're on holiday outside New Zealand We recommend NordVPN. Kick-off is at 7 a.m. NZST on Sunday morning.

