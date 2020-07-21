VPN deal: Exceptional ExpressVPN deal offers 49% off plus three free months

If you've read any of our VPN buying guides, you'll have noticed that there's a name that stands out from the rest time and time again. It's ExpressVPN and - according to our in-depth testing - it's the best VPN on the market today.

However, while you certainly get what you pay for, ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than some of the competition – so that's why this deal is so appealing. Regularly available to Tom's Guide readers, the provider is offering 49% off its monthly price plus three free months to anyone signing up to a 12 month plan.

That means you'll be paying less than $100 for 15 months of cover, which works out at $6.67/mo. We think that's a very decent price for the number-one VPN service available, and if you're in the market it should definitely be a deal to consider.

ExpressVPN consistently offers these savings to Tom's Guide readers, and there's no set end date – but it's worth taking the plunge sooner rather than later, just to make sure.

ExpressVPN deal | Save 49% and get three free months

This excellent deal offers Tom's Guide readers the chance to save big on the best VPN on the market, taking the monthly price down to just $6.67 a month. However, if you're not sure, ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can thoroughly try out our favorite VPN before you commit.

View Deal

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

ExpressVPN tops our best Netflix VPN guide, our best torrenting VPN guide, our best mobile VPN apps guide and many more because it's simply the best option in almost every situation. With an audited no-logging policy, AES-256 encryption and features like a kill switch and split tunneling, it's got everything you need to stay safe online.

It's much more than a privacy tool, though. The company consistently works to provide excellent streaming abilities, and if you're abroad you'll be able to watch TV and sport as if you were back home. The reverse is true too, as you'll be able to explore the world's Netflix libraries from your sofa with just a touch of a button.

There are few VPNs that can rival Express, but for those who are looking for a cheaper VPN, Surfshark is available for around $2 a month. However, while it's a great service, Surfshark just can't match the functionality and sheer power of Express.

If you want to bag a bargain on the top VPN available today, head over to the ExpressVPN website to save 49% and claim your three free months now.