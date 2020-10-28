VPN deal: huge NordVPN Cyber Deal offers up to 2 years free on 2-year plan

Well-known as one of the best VPN services, NordVPN is getting involved in the run-up to the Black Friday deals with one of the most unique VPN deals we've seen in a while.

The Cyber Deal doesn’t take any money off the basic plans – although starting at just $3.71 a month they’re already great value – but instead introduces an element of luck into the mix. If you sign up to the two-year plan, you’ll automatically get a free gift in the form of either one month, one year, or two years free.

At best, that offers a 50% saving on Nord’s already heavily discounted longer plan, working out at less than $2 a month. Thankfully for you, the odds aren’t weighted in the one-month gift’s favour either – the gift is entirely random, so there’s equal chance of getting any of the three tiers. Plus, if you sign up for NordPass and NordLocker too, you’ll get the same amount of time free.

This deal is running all the way from October 28 until December 1, so if you’re looking for top-tier VPN protection in the next month, this could be an excellent way to make your money go a lot further.

NordVPN Cyber Deal: Get 1 month, 1 year, or 2 years FREE

This deal from NordVPN offers better value than usual whatever you draw, and if you’re lucky you could be getting four years for the price of two. If so, that takes the monthly price below $2, which is the best value we’ve ever seen Nord offer. However, you’ll still be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit. Deal ends December 1.View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses rivals that are more expensive.

However, while not guaranteed, this Cyber Deal offers up to two years extra on your plan, which effectively knocks up to 50% off your bill. Of course, you might only draw one free month, but even then, that works out better value than we’ve seen for a long time.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but if you get lucky with the Cyber Deal, NordVPN will be even cheaper.

So, if you want to see what lady luck is offering at the moment, we think the this NordVPN deal is excellent value. Plus, even if you don’t win big, the worst-case scenario stills offers an extra month free.