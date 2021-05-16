UFC 262 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs. Chandler online, match card and results

UFC 262 TIME AND DATE The UFC 262 live stream is live, with the main prelims currently underway — results are below.

The main card, though, is at 10 p.m. ET.

As for the main event? It's likely to start around 12 a.m. ET. The event will be broadcast from the Toyota Center in Houston.

The UFC 262 live stream is underway, and this is a monumental night for Charles Oliveira. Tonight is his biggest match in his chase for the chance for UFC gold — which has gone on for almost 11 years. Tonight, he clashes with Michael Chandler, who had a much shorter path to a title. And maybe it's that history that makes Oliveira the favorite from the odds-makers, at -125 (bet $125 to win $100).

Next on the card, in terms of top fights, you've got a lightweight fight between #5-ranked Tony Ferguson and #9-ranked Beneil Dariush, the latter the favorite to win — which may look weird considering the rankings. That said, Dariush is coming into the match with a ton of momentum — six consecutive wins (and Ferguson lost two of his last three). If Ferguson wants to still be a contender, he's gotta end this streak.

Then you've got a match in the women's flyweight division between Katlyn Chookagian (#2 ranked) and Viviane Araujo (#7 ranked) — where both have gone 2 for 3 in their last three matches. Araujo's fortunes have improved since joining this division, while Chookagian's still on her path to be a title challenger again.

Here's everything to know to watch UFC 262 live streams:

How to watch UFC 262 live streams in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 262 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 262 Early Prelim fights start at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 262. While UFC 262 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 262 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 262 offer. View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch UFC 262 live streams in the UK

UFC 262 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch the main event begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 262 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 262's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 262 fight card

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. EDT) on UFC Fight Pass

Priscila Cachoeira defeats Gina Mazany by second-round TKO

Tucker Lutz defeats Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision

Christos Giagos defeats Sean Soriano by second-round submission

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET) on ESPN/ESPN Plus

Andrea Lee defeats Antonina Shevchenko by second-round submission

Jacare Souza vs. André Muniz (Middleweight)

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy (Featherweight)

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett (Middleweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush (Lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araújo (Women's Flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza (Featherweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Rogério Bontorin (Bantamweight)