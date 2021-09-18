Titans vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Titans vs Seahawks live stream has Russell Wilson looking for back-to-back wins to start the season while Ryan Tannehill will try to make this NFL live stream his team’s first win of the young season.

Titans vs Seahawks channel, start time The Titans vs Seahawks live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 19).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Russell Westbrook was flat-out efficient last week against the Colts. Now in his 10th season, he helped each of Seattle’s scoring drives wrap up in nine plays or less. As for Wilson’s numbers, he completed 18-of-his-23 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 28-16 win over the Colts.

Tyler Lockett helped his quarterback with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard touchdown reception at the end of the first half that gave Seattle a 21-10 lead.

While the Seahawks were getting cozy in Indy, the Titans were feeling queasy against the Cardinals. Mike Vrabel’s defense allowed 38 points against another very nimble quarterback, Kyler Murray. When the smoke cleared the Titans lost their season opener, 38-13. "It is disappointing.” Vrabel told the media after the game. “There is no other way to put it. It sucks when you lose."

As for the Titans offense, Ryan Tannehill and company will try to find a way to jump start their scoring. Last week, Tannehill’s 74.9 passer rating ranked as the fifth worst rating of opening week. Not much ground support was given by Derrick Henry in the loss. Last year’s leading rusher was held to just 58 yards on 17 carries.

The Seahawks are a 5.5-point favorite against the Titans. The over/under is 54.

How to watch Titans vs Seahawks live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Titans vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Titans vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Titans vs Seahawks live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Seahawks.

Titans vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Seahawks on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Seahawks live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.