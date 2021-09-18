Texans vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Texans vs Browns live stream features a Cleveland team trying to recover from a heartbreaker in Kansas City as they return to the Dawg Pound and a Houston squad that hopes this NFL live stream will be further evidence that they have stability at quarterback.

Texans vs Browns channel, start time The Texans vs Browns live stream airs tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While the NFL world is waiting to see what becomes of Deshaun Watson’s legal matters, the Houston fanbase is left wondering if they are destined to begin a quarterback carousel with players attempting to fill the void previously occupied by a three-time pro bowler. Last Sunday’s season opener at least was a start in trying to push those worries aside.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, starting for his fourth team in six years, got his Texans’ career off to a great start. The 32-year-old Taylor took the Jaguars for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing. He also ran for 40 yards on four carries. Taylor helped engineer a 14-play, 84-yard drive in the first quarter that ended with a Mark Ingram 1-yard touchdown run. On that drive he threw a deep ball up to wide receiver Brandin Cooks who leaped and came down with a spectacular 40-yard reception. The Texans won the game, 37-21.

The Browns’ defense should prove more difficult for Taylor. Even though they allowed 33 points last week, it was against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Cleveland’s defense actually looked like they were going to hold off the Kansas City attack until Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth quarter that made the score 29-27 with the Browns still up. Then Cleveland punter Jamie Gillan fumbled a snap and K.C. took over at the 15-yard line. Three plays later, the Browns trailed 33-29 and went on to lose by that score.

The Browns are a 12.5-point favorite against the Texans. The over/under is 48.

How to watch Texans vs Browns live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Texans vs Browns live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Texans vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, Texans vs Browns is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Texans vs Browns live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Texans vs Browns.

Texans vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Texans vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Texans vs Browns live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Texans vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Texans vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.