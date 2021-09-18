Chiefs vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream catches Kansas City after they squeaked out a win against Cleveland. Meanwhile, Baltimore is still looking for their first win of the season after falling to the Raiders in overtime Monday night. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are hoping this primetime NFL live stream ends differently for them.

Chiefs vs Ravens channel, start time The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream is tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite a bevy of injuries prior to their first game of the season, the Ravens were able to keep the Raiders down throughout their Monday night matchup. Lamar Jackson threw for 235 yards and a touchdown while running 12 times for 86 yards. When Baltimore needed him to make a play, like usual, he made a play. Until he didn’t. After the Raiders’ forced overtime with a 55-yard field goal at the end of regulation, both teams got a possession in overtime. The final Ravens possession ended when Jackson was sacked and fumbled the football away. Two plays later, Derek Carr hit Zay Jones for the game winning walk-off touchdown.

The good news is the Ravens have to live with the loss one less day as they just played Monday night. The bad news, they have a short week to prepare for the defending AFC Champion Chiefs. A team Jackson has yet to beat in his three tries.

The Chiefs travel to Baltimore after a great come from behind win over the Browns. Kansas City trailed 22-10 at halftime, but came out to score 10 unanswered points in the third quarter. The Browns looked like they were going to take back control at the 10:24 mark of the fourth when Kareem Hunt scored on a two-yard touchdown run to put K.C. in a 29-20 hole. Then the miracles happened. Just 14 seconds after Hunt’s touchdown run, Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 75 yard touchdown.

The Browns would then go three-and-out only to watch their punter fumble the snap with the Chiefs recovering at the Browns’ 15-yardline. Three plays later, Mahomes hit Kelce for his second touchdown of the game and just like that the Chiefs stole the lead and the game for a 33-29 win.

The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Ravens. The over/under is 55.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the US, Chiefs vs Ravens is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV has all of the right network channels including FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network for watching NFL live streams. It's got a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV provides a middle ground at $50 per month. The Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Ravens.

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.