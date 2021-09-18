Bengals vs Bears live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Bengals vs Bears live stream has a Cincinnati offense looking to find the same rhythm as they had last week in this NFL live stream. Meanwhile, Chicago may be looking for a change at quarterback faster than they anticipated.

Bengals vs Bears channel, start time The Bengals vs Bears live stream takes place tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Like old times. That’s what it had to feel like last week between college teammates Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase as their Bengals beat the Vikings, 27-24. The former LSU connection played big roles in Cinci opening their season with a victory.

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow played in his first game since week 11 of last year when he tore his ACL. Burrow completed 20-of-his-27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He hit rookie wideout Jamar Chase five times for 101 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Joe Mixon ran for 127 yards on 29 carries.

As for the Bears, it may be “Andy Dalton’s time” right now, but it certainly didn’t look like a “good time” last Sunday in Los Angeles. Dalton was sacked three times in Chicago’s 34-14 loss to the Rams and completed 27-of-his-38 passes for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. That pick came early in the first quarter on a ball that was tipped by the Rams and into the arms of LA’s David Long in the end zone. By the end of the day, Dalton posted a 72.9 passer rating, fourth lowest in week one.

The Bears offense had more success on the ground, rushing for 134 yards. Running back David Montgomery ran for 108 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown while Dalton’s back-up, rookie quarterback Justin Fields ran in another touchdown. The 11th overall pick also completed both his pass attempts in the game.

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals. The over/under is 45.

How to watch Bengals vs Bears live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bengals vs Bears live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bengals vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Bengals vs Bears is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Bengals vs Bears live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bengals vs Bears.

Bengals vs Bears live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bengals vs Bears on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Bears live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bengals vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bengals vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.