Titans vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Titans vs Chiefs live stream catches the red-hot rushing attack of Tennessee rolling into Arrowhead to take on the potent passing attack of Kansas City. Mahomes leads his Chiefs against Derrick Henry’s Titans in this NFL live stream.

Titans vs Chiefs channel, start time The Titans vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 6)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 12:20 a.m. GMT / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



The Chiefs (5-2) are coming off their bye week and the only thing scarier to opponents than Mahomes buying time in the pocket is Andy Reid after a bye week. The Chiefs’ head coach, now in his 24th season, is 20-3 following his team’s bye week. That’s the best record of any head coach in the 32-year history of the off week.

Now, add Reid’s success to the fact that he has Patrick Mahomes leading the NFL’s highest scoring offense and that’s an obvious recipe for a success. Kansas City enters week nine averaging a league best 31.9 points per game this season. They are also the only team scoring more than 30ppg. Individually, no one has thrown for more touchdowns than Mahomes’ 20 this season and he ranks second to only Tua Tagovailoa with a 109.5 passer rating.

There’s just one problem. With all the success the Chiefs have had, they haven’t had much of it against the Titans. Sure, K.C. came back to beat Tennessee in the 2019 AFC Championship game in route their Super Bowl Championship, but overall, the Titans are 7-2 against the Chiefs in the Reid era and they enter this game riding a high.

Last week Tennessee ran all over the Texans and came away with a 17-10 victory. Running back Derrick Henry racked up 219 yards on the ground while scoring both his teams’ touchdowns. The performance marked Henry’s first 200+ yard rushing game since week 17 of 2020 and the sixth of his career.

In three games against the Chiefs in his career, Henry has scored four touchdowns while averaging 110 rushing yards-per-game. The Titans are a perfect 3-0 in those games.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

How to watch Titans vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Titans vs Chiefs, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Titans vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Titans vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 6).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Titans vs Chiefs live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Titans vs Chiefs live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Titans vs Chiefs live stream.

Titans vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Chiefs on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Titans vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Titans vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Titans vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Titans vs Chiefs live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.