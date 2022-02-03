This killer Super Bowl TV deal saves you $400 on Sony's 65-inch 4K TV

Super Bowl TV deals are in motion as we get closer to Super Bowl 2022, meaning some of the best TVs on the market are now getting impressive price cuts. So if you're on the hunt to score yourself a 4K TV on an epic discount, we've got good news for you.

Best Buy currently has the 65-inch Sony X85J 4K TV on sale for just $799. That's a whole $400 off its original price of $1,199, making it one of the best deals we've spotted since Black Friday sales. Hurry though, as stock isn't guaranteed to last long. Best Buy also has the 55-inch model on sale for $250 off.

Sony 65" X85J 4K TV: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $400 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a large 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you're on the lookout for one of the best 4K TVs, look no further, because the Sony X85J is a set that's hard to beat. This particular model is one of Sony's newer releases. It sports a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as motion enhancement technology — all packed in a sleek design.

This smart TV also runs the Google TV operating system, meaning it offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The Sony X85J also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, delivering one of the most immersive audio experiences. And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that the Sony X85J also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa already built in. So you'll be able to navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a great bargain compared to other 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast while the stock lasts. And in case you wanted to explore other options, make sure to check out our roundup of other Super Bowl TV deals as well as Presidents Day TV sales for more discounts.