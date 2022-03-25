Target tipped for PS5 restock today — what you need to know

It’s been more than two weeks since the last Target PS5 restock, but the wait for the next one may soon be over, according to a reliable source.

YouTuber and full-time stock tracker Jake Randall is tipping Target for a PS5 restock that could be held as early as today (Friday, March 25). If the retailer does drop fresh stock it’s almost guaranteed to happen between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. Target has been restocking during this early morning window for over a year at this point.

If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5, then Target is definitely the retailer to keep an eye on right now. Randall has extremely reliable sources at Target, and has correctly called multiple restocks ahead of time in the past. While nothing is officially confirmed yet, all signs point to a PS5 restock at Target very soon.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

As noted above, this PS5 restock is not technically confirmed. Randall carefully caveats his latest update with the warning that next week seems more likely, as some stores are expecting to receive another shipment of consoles at the start of next week. However, Target has previously held smaller drops ahead of the weekend, so a restock today is still a real possibility.

🎯 Target PS5 Update🎮 Stores started receiving new shipments immediately after the last restock (3/10) however many stores are still receiving shipments of 10-30+ consoles over the weekend and start of next week. This makes next week much more likely but a small drop is (1/3)March 25, 2022 See more

The best thing about a Target restock is that the retailer never sells the PS5 in bundles — so you’ll be able to score a coveted console at its standard retail price of $499. Plus, Target is one of the few major retailers that hasn’t gated restocks behind a premium membership. Also, Target PS5 orders must be collected in store, which means you can pick up your console the same day you order it.

While we wait to see whether this Target drop materializes, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information as we get it. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can certainly make the task of securing Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

First, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the site and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

