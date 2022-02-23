Spider-Man: No Way Home digital and Blu-ray dates just confirmed

While Spider-Man: No Way Home's digital release date was leaked for February, it turns out that call was off by about a month. Today, we finally learned when we can own Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital (as in paid ala carte rental or purchase) and Blu-ray. And, unfortunately, none of this is really good news.

In a tweet that brings us that one meme we've been waiting for a high-res asset of, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account revealed that the film drops on digital on March 22 and — this is the worst news — on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12. You can pre-order the film on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 right now.

There's no official reason for why audiences have waited so long to be able to own Spider-Man: No Way Home (which came out back in December), but we're guessing the film's $772 million (and still rising) gross from the U.S. box office was a key factor.

But, yes, as mentioned above, the meme we've all been waiting for is here. Though this does merit a SPOILER WARNING:

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!

We're guessing the folks who made this left the background empty to make it easier to drop your own in.

Analysis: Spider-Man: No Way Home's felt like it had no way home for streaming

It took Sony Pictures 2 months and 6 days to announce when we can own Spider-Man: No Way Home (a fan favorite even if it was yet another comic book movie ignored by the Oscars), and, yes, we're all the more disappointed by the extended wait.

This, though, is just the proverbial appetizer in the frustrating dinner that is waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to ... you know, come home. Especially when Disney Plus subscribers are going to have to wait a while to own it.

We know that Spider-Man: No Way Home's first streaming service is Starz, news that was always sorta-confirmed but arrived like a sad trombone sound effect. Buried deep in a Deadline interview with Starz' vice chainman Michael Burns, we got the confirmation that Disney Plus won't be getting No Way Home for a while (Starz is not to be confused with the Star Channel on Disney Plus outside of the U.S.).

And since Starz will hold No Way Home for 18 months (starting sometime over the next six months), it seems like Sony's really found the ultimate way to make sure that everyone buys No Way Home on digital or 4K Blu-Ray. The staggered releases of both aren't anything special or new, but will also give those who loved the film (and are impatient) reason to double-dip.