When is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ streaming? Here’s our best guess

Marking the fourth "Jurassic World" spinoff and the seventh movie in the "Jurassic Park" franchise overall, "Jurassic World Rebirth" once again sees a ragtag group of characters come face to face with all sorts of terrifying dinosaurs. And for the first time in a long time, you don't have to have seen any of the previous films to dive in.

Since it opened in theaters on Wednesday, July 2, "Jurassic World Rebirth" has already made big bucks, pulling in over $318 million at the global box office.

But if you're waiting to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, here's my best guess at when "Jurassic World Rebirth" might come to streaming services.

When can we expect 'Jurassic World Rebirth' streaming release?

Currently, the only way to watch "Jurassic World Rebirth" is by seeing it on the big screen. Given its 52% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though, you might think it a safer bet to skip it in cinemas; tickets aren't cheap, after all!

All the "Jurassic" movies are distributed by Universal Pictures. The studio typically makes its films available for digital purchase and rental on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus around one month after their release, so keep your eyes peeled as early as August 5.

There is a chance, however, that the studio will extend "Jurassic World Rebirth's" theatrical run due to its financial success.

When it comes to subscription-based streaming, Peacock will almost certainly house "Jurassic World Rebirth" since it, like Universal Pictures, is also owned by Comcast. There, films are usually dropped between 49 to 120 days after their theatrical release.

But "Jurassic World Dominion" dropped on Peacock after 102 days, so it's possible that "Jurassic World Rebirth" will follow suit and debut on the platform in late October.

After an initial run on Peacock, the movie will switch platforms to Amazon's Prime Video for a 10-month period before returning to its original platform for a subsequent four months due to a long-term streaming deal.

Of course, these dates are still just a guess, but as soon as we get an official "Jurassic World Rebirth" streaming date, we'll be sure to share it here, so keep checking back.

What is 'Jurassic World Rebirth' about?

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While the previous "Jurassic World" titles saw the scaly antagonists enter into our world, with Pteranodons flying over Las Vegas and velociraptors running amok in Malta, the new outing goes back to basics: a remote island.

"Let's make dinosaurs exotic and special so that we have to go seek them out instead of, you know, fighting with them over a cab," writer David Koepp, who penned the original "Jurassic Park" back in 1993 and its sequel "The Lost World", recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

With that, you'd only really have to have a vague understanding of the "Jurassic Park" universe up until now — especially since the only thing that directly connects "Rebirth" to the other movies is a character namedropping Sam Neill's Alan Grant.

"Rebirth" follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a mercenary tasked with breaking into a restricted research site on Ile Saint-Hubert and extracting life-saving blood samples from some of the area's most dangerous dinosaurs. Her employer is Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a shady executive from the global biotech company Parker Genix.

Their team, which includes paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and covert ops guy Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), travel an awful long way to get to the dinosaur-ridden wilderness (226 miles east of French Guiana, to be exact).

But in the not-so-distant future, you won't even have to lift yourself off the couch to do the same.