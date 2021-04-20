PS5 sold out at Sony Direct — where to expect inventory next

Update: Sony Direct has now sold out of PS5 consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock coverage for the latest console drops.

PS5 inventory has returned to Sony Direct. The retailer currently has a queue for the PS5 that's open to the general public. You can get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link.

Sony Direct PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5: $499

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: $399

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.