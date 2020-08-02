Oculus Quest 2 release date, price, specs, pre-orders and leaks

The Oculus Quest has been a boon for those looking to dabble in the world of virtual reality without spending an arm and a leg (or getting tangled up in sensors). It's a fantastic option for anyone without a VR-ready computer setup for higher-powered options such as the Oculus Rift S .

Now that Facebook has opted to discontinue its other lightweight, affordable VR headset, the Oculus Go, the Quest remains the best and most reliable option for those in this category. It also means that the company is looking to expand its dalliances with low-cost VR. Simply put, it's indicative of a sequel to the original Quest: the Oculus Quest 2 .

With that in mind, all eyes are on Facebook for an official reveal and further information about what we might be able to expect from the Quest 2. Aside from a wide variety of rumors, we're still mostly in the dark regarding what to expect from the Oculus Quest 2. However, to keep you up to speed, we've included all the information we currently have about the headset in this guide.

Latest Oculus Quest 2 news

A more recent leak offered what could be our first look at the Oculus Quest 2’s design.

Oculus Quest 2 cheat sheet: What you need to know

What it is: The follow-up to Oculus’s standalone VR headset, the Oculus Quest.

Release date: TBD (potentially September 21)

Price: TBD (potentially $399-$499)

Key features: TBD

(Image credit: WalkingCat)

Facebook hasn't offered any sort of definitive announcement about pricing or a release date for the Quest 2, but as usual with larger debuts like this, there are rumors that continue to swirl about what we can expect.

Earlier this month, the Nikkei Asian Review reported the Oculus Quest 2 would apparently "enter mass production around the end of July," citing trusted sources.

Following these reports, most recently Twitter leaker WalkingCat appeared to have announced a new tentative release date for the Oculus Quest 2: September 15. On July 24, the account posted a photo of the headset with said date as a caption.

We've been hearing chatter as early as May 2020 via Bloomberg that the Quest 2 was in its advanced stages of testing within Facebook's Oculus division around that time. This could mean that the rumored September date isn't out of the question.

To put things in perspective, the original Oculus Quest debuted just over a year ago, so we're looking at a believable timetable if we do see the Quest 2 out in September. We could potentially find out more about the Oculus Quest 2 by the time the digital-only Oculus Connect 7 event rolls around this fall. Though it traditionally has taken place from mid-September to early October, it's likely it could be timed to the debut of the Quest 2, as there still hasn't been an announcement for when to expect the event, either.

Oculus Quest 2 price

Just as there hasn't been any sort of official announcement regarding a release date for the Oculus Quest 2, there also hasn't been any word on pricing. The Oculus Quest is currently $400 to $500 when you can find it in stock, which may seem a bit steep for some budgets, but it's still relatively cheap when compared to its pricier VR brethren.

It's quite likely the Quest 2 will end up matching this price range, with the earlier Quest receiving a potential discount if it's not completely discontinued. So far, there doesn't appear to be any sort of substantial change to the core product that would necessitate a major difference or rise in price that would make it cost-prohibitive in ways that the original product wasn't.

Oculus Quest 2 specs

(Image credit: Reddit)

It's difficult to discern what specifications we can expect out of the Quest 2 since we've been given so little information, but the original Bloomberg report did shed some light on how large the device may be.

If initial reports are true, we could be looking at around a 10 to 15% reduction in terms of weight and overall size in comparison to its predecessor. The leaked images by way of WalkingCat do reveal a slightly smaller and more streamlined headset, but it's difficult to say definitively that there has been a change.

What we can tell from the early images is that the Quest 2 could potentially have removed the interpupillary distance (IPD) adjuster to help change the lens distance for various users. It's unclear if it's simply been moved or if this model is forgoing the option entirely.

As far as internals go, the original Quest utilized a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU to power the device. The Snapdragon 865 is now the CPU of choice that would likely be used here, but Facebook could instead opt for a cheaper model such as the Snapdragon 855 to save a bit of money and pass the savings on to users. It will likely also include additional RAM in comparison to the Quest's 4GB, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Otherwise, we can discern there's something of a fabric interior (likely for added comfort), a bigger nose piece presumably to keep light from the outside out, as well as dual microphones. Facebook has remained mum on any other specs at this time.

Oculus Quest 2 controllers

(Image credit: Future)

We could potentially see some of the greatest changes to the Quest 2 in the form of its included controllers. In April, VR developer Gerald McAlister made note of a special driver in a Quest firmware update at the time. The "Oculus Jedi Controller for Oculus Del Mar" driver appeared to reference the Quest 2 by way of internal codename.

Unfortunately, there was little to discern about what a Quest 2 controller may look like or what kind of features it could ship with. Right now, the Oculus Touch controller that comes with the Quest features an accelerometer and gyroscope for precise tracking with the aid of the original Touch controllers' 30Hz flashes. It's thought that the new Jedi driver would use a 60Hz IR LED, according to McAlister's findings, as well as potentially improve sensors and haptics.

As far as size or overall shape, it’s likely the controllers’ form factor won’t change much, if at all. That’s another bit of info that we’re in the dark about at the moment.

Oculus Quest 2 pre-orders

At this time, there are currently no live pre-orders for the Oculus Quest 2. There hasn’t been an official announcement or discussion of the product just yet, but that could all come during the aforementioned Oculus Connect 7. It’s highly likely that the product pre-orders will go live at the same time, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for any potential announcement events outside of this particular reveal that could give way to pre-orders.