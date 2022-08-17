Logitech just gave Meta Quest 2 the ultimate upgrade — and it slides right on

Logitech just announced its Chorus speakers, and while it is a VR accessory we did not know we needed, it is definitely a welcome upgrade. Plus, it's already available for pre-order from Logitech (opens in new tab).

The Chorus is a set of speakers that can be mounted to the straps of the Meta Quest 2 , so you would be forgiven for calling them headphones. However, the Chorus will sit just off your ears to provide an immersive experience that still lets in ambient sound.

Meta Quest 2 already comes with some built-in speakers, though the Chorus should provide users with a higher quality option. Additionally, you can also use your own headphones with the provided wired 3.5mm headphone jack on the Quest 2. But the Chorus should give Quest 2 users a more premium option than these solutions.

Logitech Chorus: Key details

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Chorus is designed specifically to be used with the Meta Quest 2. That means it fits perfectly on either the standard Quest 2 strap or the Quest 2 Elite Strap, which is one of the best Meta Quest 2 accessories you can get. Also, with the USB-C passthrough connection, the Chorus does not need a battery. Simply plug and play.

Regarding the sound quality, it’s tough to be sure how good the Chorus sounds without getting our hands on the speakers. However, Logitech has designed the speakers to capture “the biggest moments and the tiniest details” so expect them to have some decent range. As previously stated, these are designed to be slightly off the ear, so you will get some ambient sound that leaks in. If you want to completely isolate the outside world, the Chorus probably isn’t for you.

Finally, the coolest feature may be the only one that stops you from hearing the sound Chorus pumps out. The Chorus speakers feature a “flip to mute” function. Simply push the speakers up and they automatically mute, allowing you to hear only the outside world. Once you are ready to get back into one of the best Meta Quest 2 games , like Half-Life Alyx, just flip the speakers back down and you are good to go.

Logitech Chorus vs. the Competition

(Image credit: Valve)

There really is no major competition for the Logitech Chorus, partially because the competition for the Meta Quest 2 itself is a bit limited. Despite a surprise $100 price hike , the Quest 2 remains the best VR headset on the market.

However, the Chorus does appear to be taking a page from one of the Quest 2’s biggest competitors: Valve Index. The Index is definitely a higher-end device, and it requires a moderately powerful gaming PC to operate, unlike the standalone Quest 2. But it does feature a set of off-the-ear integrated speakers that — well, they look exactly like the Chorus. Clearly, Meta felt this was a missing piece from Quest 2, otherwise, they and Logitech wouldn’t have copied it for the Chorus.

There are also some VR headsets in the pipeline that have yet to release that could feature similar features. The Pico 4 is likely to be a direct competitor, but until it is officially announced we won’t know what speakers it will offer. Same with the rumored Apple VR/AR headset .

It would be nice to see an updated Chorus be available at launch for the rumored Meta Quest 3 . The Meta Quest Pro is probably going to be too high-end to be in the same conversation as the Quest 2 and Quest 3, though maybe Logitech will partner with Meta to create a Pro version of the Chorus. We will see as more is announced for the next generation of VR headsets.