New AirPods Max deal beats Prime Day price

It looks like Amazon is saving its best AirPods deals for post Prime Day. The retailer currently has Apple's premium headphones at their lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Max on sale for $489. That's $60 off and $30 cheaper than they were on Prime Day. Only the pink, space gray, and sky blue colors are at this price. Either way, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $489 @ Amazon

A luxury pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Apple AirPods Max combine big 40mm drivers with a comfortable memory foam design and a host of smart tech, like 3D Spatial Audio. The sale price applies to the space gray, sky blue, and pink colors only. However, other colors are also on sale from $511. View Deal

Although this is the first time we see the AirPods Max on sale for 2021, it's not their first price drop. Just days before Christmas, TigerDirect knocked $49 off the AirPods Max. It was a very rare and short-lived deal.

The AirPods Max come in a fun color range colors. They feature pivoting ear cups that are covered by oval pillows of memory foam, which create a spongy, secure seal around your ears.

In our AirPods Max review, we found Apple's buds offered excellent sound. The steady bassline in Kendrick’s Lamar’s "Humble" rang deep, and we could hear the rapper enunciating his words with a crispness not noticed before. Sure, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are similarly clear, but they don't provide the same degree of definition.

We were also impressed by Apple's Spatial Audio. It's basically surround sound for headsets and supports 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos video content. It uses built-in head tracking to make sound relative to what you’re seeing on screen while watching video on your iPhone or iPad.

Months into our review, we're still impressed by the headphones' active noise cancellation, which allowed us to catch some zzzs in our first post-pandemic flight. Yes, they're pricey, but they're the best headphones Apple has ever made.