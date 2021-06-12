Nets vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

Nets vs Bucks start time, channel The Nets vs Bucks live stream will begin Sunday, June 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

It's airing on ABC and ESPN3, the latter of which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Nets vs Bucks live stream has Milwaukee fans hoping for another great offensive output from two of their leaders while Brooklyn is looking to bounce right back in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Bucks did exactly what they needed to do in Game 3. They got their scorers going. Trailing in the series 2-0, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 68 points as Milwaukee beat the Nets, 86-83. The “Greek Freak” scored 33 points with 14 rebounds as Middleton dropped 35 points with 15 rebounds, both game-highs. For the Bucks to have a chance at drawing even they need their leading scorers in the regular season to fill the same role in the postseason.

One of the best streaming services has ESPN3

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Plus: How to watch Euro 2020 for free!

The Nets meanwhile have been here before. After winning the first two games of their first round series with the Celtics at home they went on to lose their first road game in Boston. They then bounced back to win the next two games to wrap up that series in five games. Kevin Durant scored 30 during Brooklyn’s Game 3 loss, but it came on his worst shooting night of this postseason. Durant hit just 39% of his shots.

Both the Nets and Bucks are hoping for an easier go-of-it in Game 4 after scratching and clawing for every shot in Game 3. Each team won a quarter by at least 15 points in the first half, before things settled in the second half. The game winning basket came on a driving lay-up from Jrue Holiday with 11 seconds remaining.

The Nets are 2-point road favorites heading into Game 4. The over/under is 229.5.

How to avoid Nets vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Nets vs Bucks live stream live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Nets vs Bucks airs on ABC tipping off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 13th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nets vs Bucks live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, and they can watch the Nets vs Bucks live stream on Sky Sports Arena.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Nets vs Bucks live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for this event. SN360 will have the Nets vs Bucks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.