Suns vs Bucks live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 6 online

Suns vs Bucks start time, channel The Suns vs Bucks live stream will begin Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on ABC and ESPN3, the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Bucks live stream puts Giannis Antetokounmpo in a spot to deliver his franchise’ first title since 1971. Meanwhile, Phoenix’ Chris Paul and Devin Booker will try to force a Game 7 after this NBA playoffs live stream .

This season and playoff run for Milwaukee has been nothing short of magical. They got revenge on a Miami team who ended their season last year. Then made it past the Nets despite some historical performances from Kevin Durant before knocking off a hot Hawks team. Now the Bucks are one win shy of their first NBA championship since a 24-year-old Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led them to the title in 1971.

Giannis enters Game 6 after a 32-point, nine-rebound performance Saturday night. The two-time MVP is trying to stay focused despite how close his team is to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, “One more to go, we got to keep playing good basketball and can’t worry about the outcome”, Giannis told ESPN after the Bucks Game 5 win.

The Suns started Game 5 strong, building as much as a 16-point first quarter lead. But the Bucks stormed back and controlled most of the game. With 30 seconds to play in regulation and the Suns down a point, Devin Booker grabbed a defensive rebound and took off down the other end. He drove the lane, but was met by Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Holiday forced a turnover and took the ball back up the court and found Giannis for a game-sealing alley-oop dunk. Booker finished with 40 points in the loss.

The Bucks host the Suns in Game 6 as 5-point favorites. The over/under is 222.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Bucks airs on ABC tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Yes, even though Sling doesn't have ABC, it does have ESPN's simulcast. We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) as ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Suns vs Bucks live streams in the UK

Now that the NBA playoffs are in the home stretch, Sky Sports has it all. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Suns vs Bucks live stream, which airs at — gulp — 1:45 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need Sportsnet for the Suns vs Bucks live stream, the game is on Sportsnet.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.