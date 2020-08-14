NBA live stream 2020: How to watch the playoffs online

The NBA live streams are broadcasting the 2020 playoffs, which begin on Monday. First, though, there will be a play-in tournament to determine the eighth seed in the Western Conference since the No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers. Once the play-in tournament concludes, the NBA playoffs will truly get underway to determine which team is the 2020 champion.

The NBA season restarted in late July with the first games played since March, when the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA bubble season is taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The first few weeks consisted of "seeding games" to finish out the regular season and determine the top eight teams in each conference. Now, the playoffs will take place in the standard seven-game format; there just won't be "home" and "away" games since all of them take place in the bubble.

The NBA 2020 playoffs should feature some incredible games. The Western Conference looks to be a battle between the Lakers and Clippers. Over in the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are favored but the Celtics, Heat and Raptors are all in the mix.

Here's everything you need to watch NBA 2020 playoffs live streams.

How to watch NBA playoffs live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home, or you're subject to regional blackouts, can't watch the NBA live streams from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch the NBA 2020 playoffs live stream in the US

In the U.S., the NBA bubble's nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package).

ESPN and TNT are a part of the Sling TV Orange package, which costs $30 and comes with more than 30 channels. Get the NBA TV add-on for $10. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. View Deal

NBA 2020 season live streams in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the NBA bubble games on Sky Sports, via Sky, BT and Virgin Media packages. Games are broadcast live, so tipoff times range from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. BST. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Brits can also get the NBA League Pass UK package, which costs £42.99 and gets you the NBA live streams for the playoffs and finals.

NBA 2020 playoffs live streams in Canada

Canadian b-ball fans can watch the NBA playoffs on TSN, SportsNet and NBA TV Canada.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

NBA 2020 playoffs bracket and schedule

Here are the brackets and full schedule of the NBA 2020 playoffs.

(Image credit: NBA)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

Game 1: Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

Game 1: Aug. 17, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

Game 1: Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers

Game 1: Aug. 18, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers/Grizzlies

Game 1: Aug. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

(4) Thunder vs. (5) Rockets

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD