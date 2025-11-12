<a id="elk-3f6f3469-a9e7-4a53-833e-6e0442f083b3"></a><h2 id="the-reports-come-pouring-in-2">The reports come pouring in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7b75d15d-2545-49cb-bb05-f6ddee709165"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1540px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:41.30%;"><img id="nPALEcr6hYtpzWdcEDFSUE" name="Screenshot 2025-11-12 at 12.51.33&#8239;PM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/nPALEcr6hYtpzWdcEDFSUE.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1540" height="636" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="135054df-29ef-482e-a588-78405a2014a2">As is always the case with these outages, Downdetector is among the first places to show that something is off. Based on how quickly Google Drive jumped to 2,000 reports (and with other Google services on the rise), we can safely assume that something is wrong, even if it's only for a section of Google Workspace's giant user base.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>