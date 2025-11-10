<a id="elk-fa40bf9c-080a-4108-9fb6-138d909380a6"></a><h2 id="a-slack-outage-report-explosion-2">A Slack outage report explosion</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="bfb263fa-ae11-4ab5-82a6-3b8e9187aeaf"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1114px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:50.63%;"><img id="Mq6BggEKYbAHQkqJ6AANpd" name="Screenshot 2025-11-10 at 1.33.20&#8239;PM" alt="Downdetector reports for Slack" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Mq6BggEKYbAHQkqJ6AANpd.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1114" height="564" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f844955b-ecd9-41e1-a517-1cc9abc7f049">Literally thousands of people have jumped to Down Detector to report problems with the popular work chat app. As of this post, the reports are up to 15,000, which is an absurd number for an outage that's so early.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>