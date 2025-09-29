<a id="elk-b9f1efd8-0289-4bda-9e89-9951b4f66577"></a><h2 id="downdetector-spike-2">DownDetector spike </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="bf2323a4-7629-4daf-8854-debf8de7840b"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:757px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:41.88%;"><img id="nDHnieLvimpSiN4jNPauaA" name="Screenshot 2025-09-29 113541" alt="Down Detector Gemini spike 9-29-2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/nDHnieLvimpSiN4jNPauaA.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="757" height="317" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down Detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6fe03d24-28b1-47f7-8668-d15bda16bbca">We first noticed reports picking up on Down Detector around 10:30 am Pacific with the a huge spike around 11:20 am.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>