<a id="elk-4b214f32-ddf0-4605-adfa-3b956cd9bbf6"></a><h2 id="the-story-so-far-2">The story so far</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f59a52ea-e4b7-4270-8480-8e052cf1e19c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2149px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:54.96%;"><img id="yq3MYmx2uFmPebJEfQyDrj" name="Screenshot 2025-11-04 124317" alt="Reddit outage november 4 2025 from down detector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/yq3MYmx2uFmPebJEfQyDrj.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2149" height="1181" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down detetcor)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6b8d5f82-4024-41ae-b7cc-9e525d2d7998">According to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://downdetector.com/status/reddit/" target="_blank">Down Detector</a>, problems started being reported at around 6.50 a.m. EST / 3:59 a.m. PST. Within half an hour that spike in reports exceeded 20,000 reports, showing how quickly this problem has arisen.</p><p>The fact the east coast is now waking up, and likely checking their feeds as they get ready for work, will have exacerbated the number of reports being received.</p>