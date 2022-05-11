Live
Google I/O 2022 live blog: Android 13, Pixel 6a and all the news as it happens
Catch all the announcements from Google's annual developer conference
By Philip Michaels published
Software figures to take up a lot of the agenda for the opening Google I/O keynote today (May 11). But don't rule out an appearance by a new piece of hardware or two.
Google I/O is the software giant's annual developer conference, and with an audience of app makers, it's only logical that Google would want to concentrate on spelling out new capabilities coming to devices that run Google's software. For that reason, we're likely to hear about everything from the latest version of Android to Wear OS to Chrome.
But Google makes its own devices, too, and in the build-up to Google I/O, we've heard plenty of rumors suggesting that some of them may make an appearance during today's keynote. The likely candidates include the latest budget phone from Google and perhaps even a peek at a long-awaited wearable that's been rumored for years.
But even if the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch don't materialize, expect a news-packed keynote, as Google typically has a lot to show off, from software to services to new advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The keynote starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST, and you can watch the live stream of the Google I/O keynote on the event's website, as well as in the embedded feed below.
Our Google I/O 2022 preview has a look at the big expectations headed into this event, but here's a quick recap of the major rumored announcements leading up to today's keynote.
Android 13: We're almost certain to get a preview of the next version of Google's mobile software, even if Android 13 Beta 1 is already out. Changes thus far have been mostly aimed at developers, though you can now edit copied text before you paste it and there's a new Photo Picker. Past I/O keynotes have explained the focus of each Android update, and we'd expect to see Android 13 get similar treatment this year.
Wear OS: Google's wearable software got a major overhaul last year, and Wear OS 3 even powers the Galaxy Watch 4 — but only that smartwatch so far. It's possible that changes at Google I/O 2022, as Google could unveil which Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered watches will get the software update. There's a possibility of new Wear OS features as well.
Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch: If Google is going to make any hardware announcements at Google I/O 2022, it's likely to include one or both of the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. The former is the lower cost version of the Pixel 6, rumored to be including the same Tensor chipset that caused a splash with last fall's flagships. The latter would be Google's first attempt at a smartwatch all its own.
Just because hardware gets previewed at Google I/O won't necessarily mean it will be available immediately. One Pixel Watch rumor suggests we're only going to get a glimpse at the watch, with the full release not happening until later in the fall, about the same time Google's Pixel 7 flagships debut.
Other potential announcements: Hardly a Google I/O keynote goes by without Google announcing new features for some of its software and services, so expect Maps, Photos and the Google Suite apps (Docs, Sheets and the rest) to potentially wind up in the spotlight. Google's work on artificial intelligence is ongoing, and you'd expect that to translate into some on-stage demos showing off a new Google Assistant feature or two. And Google has its fingers in software for everything from your car to your TV to your smart home. Any one of those things could get a shout-out during Google I/O.
We should find out soon enough once the keynote begins. Stay tuned to this live blog for regular updates.
My colleague Jordan Palmer has been spending a lot of time with Android 13, and he goes into today’s keynote hoping that Google addresses a thorny issue — just what exactly third-party apps can track about you on Android.
If you read Jordan’s Android 13 wish list, you’ll find that he thinks the solution to what ails Android lies in Apple’s approach to the same issue with its iPhones.
Google I/O is traditionally Android’s coming out party, with Google showing off its upcoming software update during the I/O keynote, and kicking off a beta process that culminates in a release of the next version of Android toward the end of summer.
Android 13 may well launch in the same time frame later this year, but you can already get the first beta of this software update, provided you have a Pixel phone. Nevertheless, we’d expect Android 13 to get a big showcase during today’s keynote, especially if Google wants to talk up any features that haven’t gotten much attention yet.
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's Google I/O 2022 live blog. We'll keep you up to date on all the latest news from the conference as it happens — so bookmark this page and check back regularly.
