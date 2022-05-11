Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak shows the phone from all angles

Here's what could be the first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, thanks to a collaboration between leaker OnLeaks and tech news site Smartprix.

Have a look below at these newly published renders, plus a 360-degree clip showing the phone from all angles. These not only give us the chance to admire what the next big Samsung phone could look like, but also to see how it compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year.

(Image credit: Smartprix/OnLeaks)

What you'll notice immediately in these images are the Galaxy S22 Ultra-style rear cameras, individually embedded in the back of the phone rather than in a unified pill-shaped block like on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There's still only three cameras rather than the S22 Ultra's four, but hopefully we'll see the main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras get an upgrade in the form of the same cameras found in the Galaxy S22, as one rumor has claimed.

(Image credit: Smartprix/OnLeaks)

The other major change, according to OnLeaks and Smartprix, is the hinge design. However, it's hard to see any difference in these renders. We'll probably have to wait for the official reveal for Samsung to explain exactly what's gone on there, since any such changes would likely be internal-only.

(Image credit: Smartprix/OnLeaks)

The size of these displays are a 6.2-inch exterior display and a 7.6-inch interior display, just like on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both are expected to retain their 120Hz refresh rates from the Z Fold 3, while it's hoped that the Z Fold 3's low-quality under-display interior selfie camera, if it returns, will get upgraded to allow it to take better images.

(Image credit: Smartprix/OnLeaks)

According to Smartprix and OnLeaks, the overall size of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, when unfolded, is 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.27 inches (155 x 130 x 7.1 mm). Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3's 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 inches (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm), the Z Fold 4 will apparently be a little shorter but wider and thicker. As a result, we can expect a slightly more comfortable aspect ratio for both inside and outside displays, as has been previously rumored.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 lighter weight rumor

Fancy one final Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumor before you go? Veteran leaker Ice Universe claims to know the Z Fold 4's weight, but they're not telling us exactly what it is yet. What we are told is that it's quite a bit lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and that it's less than 9.1 ounces (260 grams), the weight of an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a case.

Further, it is lighter than this.Yes，Fold4 pic.twitter.com/EGuIqX0IZNMay 11, 2022 See more

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 weighed 9.55 ounces (271 grams), so that's about a 4% decrease in weight. It's not much, but given how bulky the Z Fold 3 is compared to the average non-folding phone, any size or weight decrease is good news.

The official news on this phone's design, weight and other features won't be coming for another few months yet in all likelihood. Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 together last year in August, so we're marking our calendars for that month again this year for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, too.

Check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks as we get closer to launch.