Kentucky Derby 2022 live stream: How to watch online, race time, horses and odds

The Run for the Roses is almost ready to begin, so you can watch the Kentucky Derby 2022 live stream online for free and without cable. The Kentucky Derby returns to full swing, after the pandemic postponed the 2020 race and restricted attendance for the 2021 edition. So expect to see some truly outrageous hats before the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Kentucky Derby 2022 start time, channel Kentucky Derby 2021 TV coverage begins Saturday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.

The 148th Kentucky Derby looks to return the event to glory after it was tarnished by scandal last year. Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the race. However, the horse failed a drug test and was ultimately disqualified. Mandaloun was named the winner.

This year's field features 20 horses, and they'll run the 1.25-mile track in the hope of a first place finish and $1.86 million prize. The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing, followed by the Preakness two weeks from now and the Belmont Stakes in June.

Current Kentucky Derby 2022 odds favor Zandon, the 3-1 favorite, followed by Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1). Racing experts are also high on Mo Donegal, the entry from two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher. However, the horse will have to overcome the poor No. 1 post position.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Kentucky Derby 2022 online.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2022 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Kentucky Derby 2022 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2022 live streams in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Kentucky Derby 2022 TV coverage Saturday, May 7 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Early coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Approximate post time for the race is 6:57 p.m.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. You'll need the latter for NBCSN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV. They're two of the best streaming services in the market.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Check out the service's rotating selection of deals and free trials for new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package, especially for sports fans. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including NBC, the other broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. You can check out everything Fubo offers with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2022 live streams in the UK

British horse racing fans can tune into the Kentucky Derby on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 8:45 p.m. BST. Post time is approximately 11:57 p.m. (so you'll have to stay up a bit late).

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2022 live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Kentucky Derby action on TSN, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and the post time at 6:57 p.m..

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2022 live streams in Australia

For racing enthusiasts Down Under, the Kentucky Derby appears to be airing on ESPN if you get it through your cable package.

For other options, look into ExpressVPN to find an available live stream.

Kentucky Derby 2022 horses, odds and post positions

The 148th Kentucky Derby has a field of 20 horses. Here are their names, post positions and current odds according to KentuckyDerby.com.