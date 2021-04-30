Kentucky Derby 2021 live stream: How to watch online, race time, horses and odds

Kentucky Derby 2021 start time, channel Kentucky Derby 2021 TV coverage begins Saturday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.

Ready to Run for the Roses? It's almost time to watch the Kentucky Derby 2021 online, for free and without cable if you've cut the cord. The Kentucky Derby is back, after last year's race was delayed until September and then held without spectators due to the pandemic.

Churchill Downs is still restricting attendance, but some 45,000 fans are expected watch the Kentucky Derby 2021 live in person. We hope for the return of some truly outrageous hats. And of course, race watchers at home can mix up their own mint juleps and follow along.

There are 20 horses in this year's field, and they'll run the 1.25 mile track in the hope of a first place finish and a $3 million prize. The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing, followed by the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

The 2020 edition was won by Authentic, from trainer Bob Baffert, who's going for a record-extending 17th Triple Crown win. Current Kentucky Derby 2021 odds favor Essential Quality, who is the 2-1 favorite. Baffert's Medina Spirit comes in at 11-1.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Kentucky Derby 2021 online.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2021 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Kentucky Derby 2021 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2021 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Kentucky Derby 2021 TV coverage Saturday, May 1 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. And early coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Approximate post time for the race is 6:57 p.m.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. You'll need the latter for NBCSN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV. They're two of the best streaming services in the market.

Sling TV is offering live TV to new subscribers for just $10 for the first month. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package, especially for sports fans. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. You can check out everything Fubo offers with a seven-day free trial.View Deal

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2021 in the UK

British horse racing fans can tune into the Kentucky Derby on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 8:45 p.m. BST. Post time is approximately 11:57 p.m. (so you'll have to stay up a bit late).

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2021 in Canada

Canadians can get all the Kentucky Derby action on TSN, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and the post time at 6:57 p.m.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2021 in Australia

Bad news for racing enthusiasts Down Under — the Kentucky Derby doesn't seem to be airing on any Australian channels.

The best option is to look into ExpressVPN to find an available live stream.

Kentucky Derby 2021 horses, odds and post positions

The 147th Kentucky Derby has a field of 20 horses. Here are their names, post positions and current odds according to KentuckyDerby.com.