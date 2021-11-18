Huge Black Friday VPN deal from Private Internet Access offers 3 years for just $2.03/pm

This year's Black Friday VPN deals are flooding in thick and fast now, but one that's really caught our eye comes from Private Internet Access. Already well-known for combining power and value, the provider's now seriously undercutting just about every one of the best VPN services this November.

If you sign up for the three-year plan, you'll be paying just $2.03 a month, which includes three extra months absolutely free. That's just $79 all in, working out at a huge 83% off compared to paying monthly. With that plan you'll also get a one-year plan with cloud encryption provider BoxCryptor for free – but even on its own, this offer from PIA is one of the best value VPN deals we've seen so far.

Below we'll outline this deal in full, and while we can't say for sure when it'll end, we're just about guaranteed to see it last until after Black Friday 2021.

If you want to pay as little as possible for a top-rated VPN, this deal from PIA is well worth considering. While it's a hefty commitment at 3 years + 3 months, that doesn't seem like too much of a sacrifice to get a price of just $2.03/pm. With excellent streaming ability and secure, powerful apps, we think this is one of the best Black Friday offers yet.

Why is this Private Internet Access deal so good?

In our latest round of testing, Private Internet Access addressed the few issues we previously had with the service, and it's now one of our top five recommended VPNs overall.

It has a huge amount of servers worldwide, can access US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and even more streaming sites, all alongside great torrenting VPN and privacy features. What's more, it's a seriously cheap VPN whatever the time of year, and offers a great combo of power and price.

If you're after our #1-rated VPN, we would always recommend ExpressVPN. However, at $6.67 a month, it's certainly not the cheapest. NordVPN offers a happy medium, but at $3.29 a month it's still considerably more costly than PIA.

So, if you want one of the best-value VPNs available right now, this deal from PIA will look seriously temping. Plus, should you not like the service, you've got a 30-day money back guarantee covering your back.