FAQs

What are Private Internet Access coupon codes? Private Internet Access doesn't offer coupon codes per se. However, there are numerous ways to save on your PIA subscription. For instance, Private Internet Access regularly offers promos that take up to 80% off the price of a regular subscription. So while there are no Private Internet Access coupon codes — there are still plenty of ways to save.

What are the most popular Private Internet Access plans? Private Internet Access offers three plans at different price points. Some of the service's most popular plans include:

2-year plan: for $2.19 per month (includes 2 extra months free)

for $2.19 per month (includes 2 extra months free) 6-month plan: for $7.50 per month

for $7.50 per month 1-month plan: for $11.99 per month

Does Private Internet Access offer a referral program? Private Internet Access has a refer a friend program to help you save on your subscription. Simply have your friend use your referral link to open a new account and both you and your friend will get 30 days of service for free. You can learn more about the refer a friend program via PIA's website (opens in new tab).

Where can I find Private Internet Access deals? Since there are no Private Internet Access coupon codes, you'll need to rely on VPN deals to lower the price of your PIA subscription. The best way to save on your Private Internet Access purchase is to sign up for a 2-year plan. You'll not only get a cheaper monthly rate, but you'll also get 2 additional months for free.

Private Internet Access hints and tips

There are various ways to save money at Private Internet Access. They include:

Free trial: Private Internet Access offers a free 30-day trial so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you. PIA for iOS and PIA for Android also offer 7-day free trials.

Private Internet Access offers a free 30-day trial so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you. PIA for iOS and PIA for Android also offer 7-day free trials. Opt for multi-year subscriptions: PIA's best offer is available when you sign up for a 2-year subscription. You'll pay the lowest monthly rate and receive two months free or charge.

PIA's best offer is available when you sign up for a 2-year subscription. You'll pay the lowest monthly rate and receive two months free or charge. Refer a friend: PIA offers a refer a friend program (opens in new tab) wherein you and a friend can receive 30 free days of PIA service. Just have your friend sign up using your referral link and both you and your friend will get 30 days of service for free.

How to use Private Internet Access coupon codes

There are no active Private Internet Access coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your subscription. For instance, you can save up to 80% when you sign up for a multi-year plan. Or you can use PIA's refer a friend program to get you (and your friend) 30 days of service for free.

Why choose Private Internet Access?

(Image credit: Future)

Private Internet Access holds a spot in our list of the best VPNs. In our Private Internet Access review, we said it excels in many key points. For instance, we like that it can be run on pretty much anything, it has a plethora of advanced features, and it's very easy to use.

On the privacy and security front, you'll get access to OpenVPN and WireGuard. You’ll be able to choose your level of encryption, plus data authentication and handshake methods. The apps are open source, the kill switch was totally effective in our testing, and PIA's no-logs policy seems watertight — although an independent audit would make that concrete.

When using OpenVPN in the US, we saw averages of around 320Mbps. On WireGuard we saw speeds peak at a relatively disappointing 250Mbps. While speeds were middling, PIA was neither the best or worst performer.

PIA also has mobile VPN apps for iPhone and Android. We like that you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously on a single plan, which is more than most VPN providers allow. The iPhone VPN app is very similar in looks and functionality to its Android counterpart. It offers plenty of customization options to make the console look the way you want it to. However, what's most impressive about the mobile clients is their configurability. The settings menu contains a long list of options. You can choose from OpenVPN and WireGuard (IKEv2 is available on iOS, too), for example. Setting a custom port or DNS server is possible, and you can choose between UDP and TCP connections.