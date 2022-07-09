How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online — FX and Hulu release dates

When we watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online, we get to return to ... yes, Staten Island! How exciting. And interestingly enough, the gang's all back home in the dilapidated mansion. So much for new beginnings, eh?

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 start time, channel • Date — What We Do in the Shadows season 4 episodes 1 and 2 debut Tuesday (July 12) on FX and Wednesday (July 13) on Hulu

• Time — 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

Actually, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is still in his new and younger (reborn) state, as the energy vampire begins a new lifecycle. And Laszlo (Matt Berry) of all people, wants to raise Colin to be "the most interesting adult." If you ask us, that's kind of like asking Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) to be the most humane human ever, when all he wants is to be a vampire. But we digress.

The big topic of the new season is that while Guillermo, Nandor and Nadja are back home, they're all struggling to keep the house in one piece. We're not sure if Nadja wants to open a night club to find funds for this new home, or if she's doing it to get away. Meanwhile, Nandor is still hunting for love, and actually finding some.

Guillermo? Well, it seems like he's deviating from his original path, and finding a love for family instead.

Here's everything you need to know to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because FX and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss What We Do in the Shadows season 4 if you're away from home.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 begin on Tuesday (July 12) at 10 p.m. ET on FX, which comes with a cable package. Both episodes 1 and 2 will be included. New episodes will arrive the next day on Hulu.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Can you watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in the UK?

It's unclear when What We Do in the Shadows season 4 will hit BBC2 in the U.K., (Hulu isn't over there, and neither is FX). We will update this story when we learn more.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in Canada

Canadians can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in Australia

It looks like What We Do in the Shadows season 4 should be on Binge (opens in new tab), the exclusive home of the series.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 episodes and schedule

The full season schedule for What We Do in the Shadows season 4 will see a double-drop on July 12, and weekly episodes thereafter.