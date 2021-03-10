How to watch The Masked Singer season 5: Release date, costumes, host and more

The Masked Singer season 5 info The Masked Singer season 5 starts at 8 p.m. ET today (Wednesday, March 10).

It's on Fox, and airs weekly on Wednesdays.

Masks on, everybody! It's time to watch The Masked Singer season 5 online — and this new batch of episodes introduces a completely new twist: wild card rounds! Yes, Fox's weird and outrageous reality show is back with a new cast of celebrity contestants to make us very confused about who's singing what.

The Masked Singer season 5 brings back all of the judges — Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — but guest host Niecy Nash is taking the place of Nick Cannon, who tested positive for COVID-19 before production began in February.

The Masked Singer season 5 will start with the contestants divided into two groups, A and B. In the new twist, wildcard rounds bring on new masked celebrities, who will attempt to unseat another contestant in a group and join the competition.

So far, 10 costumes have been revealed: Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Piglet, Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Snail. Eventually, they'll face the wildcard contestants, whose outfits are unknown at this time.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Masked Singer season 5 online. Plus, check out a sneak peek of the Russian dolls performing "Shallow":

How to watch The Masked Singer season 5 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Masked Singer season 5 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 5 in the US

In the U.S., Mask-ers can watch The Masked Singer season 5 premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 5 in the UK

Bad news, Brits. While previous seasons of The Masked Singer US have aired on ITV, season 5 does not yet have a premiere date scheduled.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 5 in Canada

Oh, Canada! The Masked Singer season 5 is airing concurrently with the U.S., so you can get your mask on tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

The Masked Singer season 5 costumes and cast

The Masked Singer season 5 will start with 10 celebrities, who Fox says have a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records among them.

Group A will consist of Russian Dolls, Seashell, Raccoon, Snail, and Porcupine. The Piglet, Chameleon, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Grandpa Monster will round out Group B.

The initial cast will be joined by wild card contestants later in the season.

The Masked Singer season 5 guesses

Masked Singer fans love making guesses alongside the judges, who are sometimes completely clueless (Ken Jeong has owned up to this numerous times).

To help them along, Masked Singer season 5 is introducing Cluedle-Doo, the first "clue-meister" character. This costumed celebrity is not a contestant but will give the audience extra clues that the judges don't get. Sometimes, Cluedle-Doo will go on stage to aid (or mess with) the panelists. And at some point, the character will be unmasked.

Season 5 will give out the Golden Ear trophy to the panelist who correctly guesses the most first impressions of the contestants' identities.