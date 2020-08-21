How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue: Cast, trailer, more

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue start time, channel RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

It's eleganza extravaganza all the time when you watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue online, starting Friday. Yes, gurrrl, there's a new addition to VH1's reality franchise, a docuseries following the queens starring in RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue focuses on the professional personal journeys of the live show's performers, who are former cast members of the flagship reality series hosted by RuPaul. They are season 11 winner Yvie Oddly as well as fan favorites Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

The six-episode docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes look look as the legendary divas slay the stage at the Flaming with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Ru has really been there for us in these difficult pandemic times, blessing us with RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race and the recently-concluded RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5. For more glamorous action, Canada's Drag Race is currently airing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because VH1 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas in the US

If you're in the U.S., henny, you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premiere on Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1— but only if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get VH1 on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 61 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue in the UK

Bad news, British glamazons, RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue doesn't yet have a premiere date or channel set for the UK.

American fans who want to use the service they already subscribe to can check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue in Canada

Sorry, Canadian hennies, but RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue does not yet have a premiere date or channel listing in your country, either. Usually, the other RuPaul shows air on OutTV, so there's hope!

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue

There are six queens featured in the behind-the-scenes docuseries, all of whom perform at the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! show on the Vegas strip. They are:

Yvie Oddly - season 11 winner

- season 11 winner Asia O'Hara - season 10 (4th place)

- season 10 (4th place) Derrick Barry - season 8 (5th place), All Stars season 5 (10th place)

- season 8 (5th place), All Stars season 5 (10th place) Kameron Michaels - season 10 runner-up

- season 10 runner-up Naomi Smalls - season 8 runner-up, All Stars season 4 runner-up

- season 8 runner-up, All Stars season 4 runner-up Vanessa Vanjie Mateo - season 10 (14th place), season 11 (5th place)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue trailer

Luck be a lady tonight ... or better a drag queen. The trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue previews all the drama, pressure and insane outfits experienced by the divas as they perform live on the strip: