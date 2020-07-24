How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale online for the winner reveal

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 start time, channel RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 (tonight, Friday, July 24).

R ... U ... ready to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale? Yes, tonight is the last episode of the season and the VH1 reality show will crown one of the three remaining queens as the All Stars winner.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 has featured all the drama, glamour and sass you know and love about the franchise. It brought back the franchise's most memorable queens, all vying to prove to Mama Ru why they deserve the crown, the $100,000 prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

This season, a shocking new twist changed how the queens were eliminated. At the end of each episode, RuPaul named the challenge winner and the bottom-performing queens. The All Star lip synced for her legacy against a Lip Sync Assassin from a previous season. If the All Star won the lip sync, she got a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens. However, if the returning Lip Sync Assassin won, the eliminated queen was determined after a majority vote by the rest of the contestants.

Going into the finale, three queens remain: Jujubee, Miz Cracker and Shea Coulee. The latter two have won two challenges each, but it's really any one's tiara to win.

Ru has really been there for us in these difficult pandemic times, blessing us with RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (both of which wrapped up recently). And RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 really has been a show stopper, no surprise there.

Here's everything you need to know about how to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5. Plus, watch a finale sneak peek that features guest judge Todrick Hall:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 online anywhere, with a VPN

Trying to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale online, but thwarted because you're away from home and geo-fenced restrictions took away the service you're paying for? Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale no matter where you are.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale in the US

If you're in the U.S., henny, you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 fianle tonight (July 24) at 8 p.m. ET on VH1— but only if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get VH1 on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 58 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

Either of the Sling TV packages — both Sling Blue and Sling Orange — are compatible with the Lifestyle Extra (which also adds Oxygen, Cooking Channel, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Drama) add-on. Sling Blue costs $30 a month and has more than 50 channels, including Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services in the market, at just $20 per month for 58 channels. And you can try it with a free trial for seven days — no registration required. Philo's lineup has many popular networks including VH1, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, MTV and TLC.View Deal

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 in the UK

British glamazons, we've got the best news. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 on Netflix UK. The new episodes began airing on June 13, so you'll have to wait a few weeks for the finale.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale in Canada

Canadian hennies can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 at the same time and date as the U.S. airing, every Friday at 8 p.m. on OutTV.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 cast

The returning queens competing for the crown in All Stars 5 are:

Alexis Mateo (Season 3, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 5th/6th place)

(Season 3, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 5th/6th place) Blair St. Clair (Season 10, 9th place)

(Season 10, 9th place) Derrick Barry ( Season 8, 5th place)

Season 8, 5th place) India Ferrah (Season 3, 10th place)

(Season 3, 10th place) Jujubee (Season 2, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 3rd/4th place)

(Season 2, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 3rd/4th place) Mariah Balenciaga (Season 3, 9th place)

(Season 3, 9th place) Mayhem Miller (Season 10, 10th place)

(Season 10, 10th place) Miz Cracker (Season 10, 5th place)

(Season 10, 5th place) Ongina (Season 1, 5th place)

(Season 1, 5th place) Shea Couleé (Season 9, 3rd/4th place)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 judges

As usual, Ru is bringing the biggest celebrities to be judges on Drag Race. All Stars 5 will feature:

Ricky Martin (actor and singer)

Bebe Rexha (singer)

Jane Krakowski (actress)

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (actor and Canada's Drag Race judge)

Madison Beer (singer)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard (interior designer)

Nicole Byer (stand up comedian)

Sam Richardson (actor)

Sarah Hyland (actress)

Tessa Thompson (actress and singer)

Todrick Hall (singer and choreographer)

Tommy Dorfman (actor)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 eliminations and results

Here's a guide to what's happened this season so far.

Episode 1

Guest judge: Ricky Martin

Challenge winner: India Ferrah

Lip Sync Assassin: Yvie Oddly

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Yvie Oddly

Eliminated: Derrick Barry

Episode 2

Guest judges: Madison Beer and Tessa Thompson

Challenge winner: Shea Couleé

Lip Sync Assassin: Alyssa Edwards

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Shea Couleé

Eliminated: Ongina

Episode 3

Guest judges: Nicole Byer and Martyn Lawrence Bullard

Challenge winner: Jujubee

Lip Sync Assassin: Monét X Change

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Monét X Change

Eliminated: Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Episode 4

Guest judges: Sarah Hyland

Challenge winner: Miz Cracker

Lip Sync Assassin: Morgan McMichaels

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Morgan McMichaels and Miz Cracker

Eliminated: Mayhem Miller

Episode 5

Guest judges: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Tommy Dorfman

Challenge winner: Shea Couleé

Lip Sync Assassin: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Shea Couleé

Eliminated: India Ferrah

Episode 6

Guest judges: Bebe Rexha

Challenge winner: Miz Cracker

Lip Sync Assassin: Roxxxy Andrews

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Roxxxy Andrews

Eliminated: Alexis Mateo

Episode 7

Guest judges: Jane Krakowski and Sam Richardson

Challenge winner: Miz Cracker

Lip Sync Assassin: Kennedy Davenport

Lip Sync for Your Legacy winner: Miz Cracker

Eliminated: Blair St. Clair

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars seasons 1-4

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.