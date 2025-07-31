How to watch ‘Project Runway’ Season 21 online: live stream the reality TV competition series from anywhere

Receiving something of a “House of Mouse” rebrand, Project Runway Season 21 brings Emmy-winning host Heidi Klum back into the fold, where, along with new judge Law Roach, they’ll put twelve designers through their paces for the chance to win a game-changing $100,000.

Simply read our guide below for how to watch “Project Runway” season 21 online, with episodes available from anywhere with a VPN if you’re out of the country.

Stream ‘Project Runway’ season 21 online: channel, start time, and streaming options “Project Runway” season 21 airs on Freeform weekly from Thursday, July 31 at 9pm ET/PT (10pm ET/PT after debut). • U.S. – Watch live on Sling Blue or next-day with Hulu (30-day free trial) • Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

After a two-year hiatus, Project Runway struts confidently back down that catwalk. It’s a homecoming for Heidi Klum, who’ll front the revamped show once again after an eight year absence. She’ll reunite with OG judge Nina Garcia, in addition to Roach – the latest member of the Project Runway family, whose expletive-ridden hot takes are guaranteed to cause some drama.

As ever, Christian Siriano is on hand to mentor our aspiring designers, guiding them as they produce “fabulous”, “modern,” “expensive-looking” garments in response to high-pressure weekly challenges. And some of these faces look very familiar. Among those fighting to secure a place in the NY Fashion Week finale are former contestants Jesus Estrada (now joined by his twin brother Antonio), Caycee Black, and Philippine series runner up Veejay Floresca, in addition to Ethan Mundt, better known as Drag Race season 13’s Utica Queen.

Expect to see fashion icons, stunning garments, and emotional meltdowns as our contestants hustle to get their gorgeous designs on the runway and get that bit closer to realizing their dream of having their own uber-successful design line.

The following guide will explain everything about how to watch “Project Runway” season 21 online, no matter where you’re located – and potentially for free!

How to watch ‘Project Runway’ season 21 in the U.S.

The Peabody-winning fashion series is back! It’s found a new home on Freeform, and U.S. viewers can watch “Project Runway” season 21 there when it makes its two-episode debut on Thursday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes also air on Thursdays, but in the later timeslot of 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, there are multiple live and on-demand services that will carry the show, including Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu.

After airing live on Freeform, new episodes of “Project Runway” will be available next day (Friday) on Hulu and Disney Plus, with both their Basic (ad-supported) plans priced at $9.99 a month - though only Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for new members. Or you could opt for a Disney Plus bundle package, bringing together Hulu, Disney and ESPN Plus, or even Hulu, Disney Plus and Max, for less than if you subscribed to each separately.

How to watch ‘Project Runway’ online from anywhere with a VPN

If “Project Runway” season 21 isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "Project Runway" online from wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch ‘Project Runway’ season 21 online in Canada?

There’s no Canadian network expected to air “Project Runway” season 21, at least, none that have been recently announced. Those looking for past seasons of the show should head to CTV, where you’ll find every episode of seasons 14 through 19. And, given its new streaming home on Disney Plus in the U.S, it's possible season 21 might appear on Disney Plus Canada in the future.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘Project Runway’ season 21 in the U.K.?

We’re still waiting on a release date for season 21 of “Project Runway” in the U.K. We’ll update you here as soon as we have the latest info. Until then, you can watch the most recent 2023 season when you subscribe to the Hayu channel via an Amazon Prime account. It offers a 7-day free trial, after which you’ll pay a monthly £4.99 in addition to your Prime membership fee.

NB: if you’re a U.S. citizen travelling abroad, you can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service, meaning you can still watch “Project Runway” season 21 from wherever you are.

Can I watch ‘Project Runway’ season 21 in Australia?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch new “Project Runway” season 21 episodes outside of the U.S. yet. They may be released to Binge a few months after their debut on Freeform (which currently has all season 20 episodes available to stream), but until then, those Down Under or traveling abroad won’t be able to watch the latest “Project Runway” catwalk catastrophes.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

‘Project Runway’ season 21 need to know

‘Project Runway’ season 21 contestants

Caycee Black, 44, from Houston, Texas

Belania Daley, 24, from Long Island, New York

Antonio Estrada, 37-years-old

Jesus Estrada, 37-years-old

Veejay Floresca, from Manila, Philippines

Alex Foxworth, Greensboro, North Carolina

Yuchen Han, Xining, China

Joan Madison, New York City, New York

Madeline Malenfant, 31, from Nantucket, Massachusetts

Joseph McRae, from Charlotte, North Carolina

Ethan Mundt, 30, from Chicago, Illinois

Angelo Rosa, from Providence, Rhode Island

‘Project Runway’ season 21 trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “Project Runway”, check out the trailer for the upcoming season below:

Project Runway | Official Trailer | July 31 on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

‘Project Runway’ season 21 episode guide

There will be 10 episodes of “Project Runway” season 21, airing weekly each Thursday on Freeform before becoming available to stream the next day on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 1: Thursday, July 31

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 2: Thursday, July 31

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 3: Thursday, August 7

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 4: Thursday, August 14

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 5: Thursday, August 21

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 6: Thursday, August 28

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 7: Thursday, September 4

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 8: Thursday, September 11

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 9: Thursday, September 18

“Project Runway” season 21, episode 10: Thursday, September 25

Who are the guest judges for Project Runway season 21? Sofía Vergara, actress and television personality Tyra Banks, model Nikki Glaser, actress and comedian Sara Foster, actress and producer Jenna Lyons, fashion designer and businesswoman Christian Cowan, fashion designer Joan Smalls, model and television personality Zac Posen, fashion designer Mickey Guyton, singer and actress Harris Reed, fashion designer Michael Kors, fashion designer

Who is the most successful Project Runway winner? Christian Siriano is one of the show’s most successful alums. He was the show’s youngest person to win when he took the top prize in 2007. His eponymous fashion line has made millions, and he’s become a recurring mentor for upcoming design talent on “Project Runway”.

