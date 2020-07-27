How to watch Canada's Drag Race online: Cast, judges and more

Canada's Drag Race start time, channel Canada's Drag Race premieres at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Monday, July 27)

R ... U ... missing RuPaul? Then you'll want to watch Canada's Drag Race online and on Logo, starting tonight. The reality TV series is based RuPaul's Drag Race, and like that hit show, it features a lineup of Canadian drag queens as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000 and the title of "Canada's First Drag Superstar."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 recently concluded after crowning Shea Couleé the winner. But luckily, Canada's Drag Race is here to continue all the drama, glamour and sass that we know and love from the American flavor.

The 59 best Netflix shows are

are New TV shows: What's airing this month

Like last year's RuPaul's Drag Race U.K., Logo will air Canada's Drag Race. The LGBTQ-focused cable network first launched RuPaul's Drag Race in 2009 before the show moved to VH1.

Canada's Drag Race is not hosted by RuPaul, though Ru does appear in a video message to the contestants in every episode and narrates the title sequence.

The judges are RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 queen Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canadian actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Canadian fashion model Stacey McKenzie. Bell Media personality Traci Melchor will appear as a recurring cast member, with the title "Canada's Squirrel Friend."

Here's everything you need to know about how to Canada's Drag Race. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch Canada's Drag Race online anywhere, with a VPN

Trying to watch Canada's Drag Race online, but thwarted because you're away from home and geo-fenced restrictions took away the service you're paying for? Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Canada's Drag Race, no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch Canada's Drag Race. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Canada's Drag Race in the US

If you're in the U.S., henny, you can watch the Canada's Drag Race premiere episode tonight (July 27) at 8 p.m. ET on Logo— but only if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get Logo on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Philo and Fubo TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which costs $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 58 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

Either of the Sling TV packages — both Sling Blue and Sling Orange — are compatible with the Comedy Extra package, which adds on Logo, MTV, Paramount Network and TV Land. Sling Blue costs $30 a month and has more than 50 channels, including AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Sling Orange also costs $30 and has ESPN. View Deal

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services in the market, at just $20 per month for 58 channels. And you can try it with a free trial for seven days — no registration required. Philo's lineup has many popular networks including Logo, VH1, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, MTV and TLC.View Deal

How to watch Canada's Drag Race in the UK

British glamazons, we've got good news and bad news. The bad news first: You can't watch Canada's Drag Race on Netflix UK. However, you can watch it on BBC Three, the streaming service that broadcasts originals in the UK via iPlayer.

New episodes of Canada’s Drag Race are available on BBC Three and iPlayer on Fridays (the season began airing on July 3).

How to watch Canada's Drag Race in Canada

Canadian hennies can watch Canada's Drag Race every Thursday on the streaming service Crave. The season started on July 2.

Canada's Drag Race cast

There are 12 queens in the Canada's Drag Race cast. They are:

Anastarzia Anaquway (age: 37; East York, Ontario)

BOA (age: 24; Windsor, Ontario)

Ilona Verley (age: 24; Vancouver, British Columbia)

Jimbo (age: 36; Victoria, British Columbia)

Juice Boxx (age: 30; Essex, Ontario)

Kiara (age: 22; Montreal, Quebec)

Kyne (age: 21; Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario)

Lemon (age: 23; New York City, New York)

Priyanka (age: 28; Toronto, Ontario)

Rita Baga (age: 32; Montreal, Quebec)

Scarlett BoBo (age: 29; Toronto, Ontario)

Tynomi Banks (age: 38; Toronto, Ontario)

Canada's Drag Race judges

The three permanent judges are RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 queen Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canadian actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Canadian fashion model Stacey McKenzie. And just like the American version of Drag Race, Canada's Drag Race will feature a number of celebrity guest judges, including:

Elisha Cuthbert

Jade Hassouné

Deborah Cox

Evan Biddell

Mary Walsh

Tom Green

Stefan Brogren

Amanda Brugel

Crystal

Michelle DuBarry

Michelle Visage

Allie X