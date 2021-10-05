How to watch Riverdale season 5 finale online and without cable

Resting in peace won't be easy while you wait for the Riverdale season 5 finale online, even without cable. Archie and crew are closing the first chapter of their adult lives in their town, but more mysteries and murders await them next year.

Riverdale season 5 finale start time, channel Riverdale season 5 episode 19 airs Wednesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

This season tracked Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and friends after a seven-year time jump. As adults, they returned to town — with some of them teaching at the high school where they used to get into all sorts of trouble.

In the Riverdale season 5 finale, "Chapter Ninety-Five: Riverdale: RIP(?)," the gang is picking up the pieces after a long, rough year. But a fire at Pop's forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the Riverdale season 5 finale. Plus, check out a promo:

How to watch Riverdale season 5 finale anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Riverdale season 5 finale. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Riverdale season 5 finale in the US

American fans can watch the Riverdale season 5 finale on Wednesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Riverdale 519 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can watch Riverdale for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

International viewers in most territories — including Canada, the UK and Australia — can watch Riverdale season 5 episodes on Netflix the day after the U.S. airing.