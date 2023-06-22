How to watch Glastonbury 2023 live streams from anywhere and for free

You can watch Glastonbury 2023 — which is is guaranteed to be one of the highlights of the summer — without making the trek to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. That said, we can't blame anyone going to the iconic music festival, which returns for another year of world-class music performances — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Glastonbury 2023 live streams: TV schedule, dates Glastonbury 2023 will be broadcast across the BBC from Friday (June 23) until Sunday (June 25).

This year’s headline acts are indie favorites Arctic Monkeys, legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses and the Rocket Man himself, Elton John, in what is being billed as his final ever U.K. performance. It’s a trio of acts that can hardly be described as the most current, but each one is sure to delight the thousands-strong Pyramid Stage crowd, as well as the millions watching from the comfort of their own couch.

Other artists set to appear across the weekend include Lizzo, Queens of the Stone Age, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and The Churnups. Not heard of that last one? Fear not, your music knowledge hasn’t failed you, their inclusion on the Friday evening (June 23) lineup appears to be one of Glastonbury’s famous secret sets. Speculation about their true identity is rampant with Foo Fighters the leading theory, although Pulp and Blur are seen as viable alternatives. To find out who the mysterious Churnsup are you’ll need to watch a Glasto live stream.

If you’re not heading down to the farm yourself this year, you don’t have to miss out on the Glastonbury experience because much of the festival will be broadcast on the BBC for Brits. However, we’ll also show you how to watch a Glastonbury Festival 2023 live stream from anywhere online and for free. Plus, we’ve got a full lineup of the main stages down down below to ensure you don’t miss your favorite artist’s set.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Glastonbury 2023 live stream for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. Not at home in the U.K. during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2023 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Elton John headline on Sunday night. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch all the Glastonbury action.

Can you watch Glastonbury 2023 live streams in the US, Australia or elsewhere?

Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S. and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Glastonbury 2023 live stream on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Glastonbury 2023 live streams: Full line-up

(Image credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

All times listed below are in BST, subtract 5 hours to get Eastern Standard Time.

Friday, June 23

Pyramid Stage

10:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Arctic Monkeys

8:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. — Royal Blood

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — The Churnups

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. — Texas

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. — Stefflon Don

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Maisie Peters

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. — The Master Musicians Of Joujouka

The Other Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Wizkid

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Fred Again

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. — CHVRCHES

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Krept & Konan

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Carly Rae Jepsen

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. — Lightning Seeds

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. — The Hives

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Ben Howard

West Holts Stage

10:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Kelis

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Young Fathers

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Joey Bada$$

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Gabriels

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Louis Cole

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Adg7

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Yaya Bey

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Star Feminine Band

Woodsies Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Hot Chip

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. — Warpaint

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — TBA

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Courteeners

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Pale Waves

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Digga D

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Flo

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Bru-C

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. — The Sixsters

Park Stage

11:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. — Fever Ray

9:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. — Sparks

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — Shygirl

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — The Comet Is Coming

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. — Unknown Mortal Orchestra

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Billy Nomates

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Los Bitchos

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Alabaster Deplume

11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — Adwaith

Acoustic Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — The Saw Doctors

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Steve Earle

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Gavin James

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Newton Faulkner

4:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. — Seth Lakeman

3:00 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. — The Mary Wallopers

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — Martin Stephenson & The Daintees

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. — Sniff 'n' The Tears

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. — Allison Russell

11:30 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Al Lewis

Avalon Stage

11:05 p.m. – 12:20 a.m. — The Damned

9:35 p.m. – 10:35 p.m. — Freya Ridings

8:05 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. — Xavier Rudd

6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m. — Laura Mvula

5:05 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. — Lottery Winners

3:35 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. — Jamie Webster

2:15 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. — Fanny Lumsden

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m . — Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

Saturday, June 24

Pyramid Stage

9:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Guns N' Roses

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Lizzo

5:35 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. — Lewis Capaldi

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Aitch

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Amadou & Mariam

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Raye

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. — Rick Astley

The Other Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Lana Del Rey

8:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. — Central Cee

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. — Manic Street Preachers

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Maggie Rogers

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Generation Sex

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. — Tom Grennan

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. — The Lathums

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — The Unthanks

West Holts Stage

10:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Loyle Carner

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Mahalia

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Ezra Collective

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Jacob Collier

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Third World

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Sudan Archives

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Kanda Bongo Man

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Say She She

Woodsies Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Christine And The Queens

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. — Rina Sawayama

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Måneskin

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — TBA

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Shame

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — The Murder Capital

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Working Men's Club

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Wunderhorse

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. — The Last Dinner Party

Park Stage

11:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. — Fatboy Slim

9:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. — Leftfield

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — TBA

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — Tinariwen

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. — Obongjayar

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Jockstrap

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Flohio

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — James Ellis Ford

11:10 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — Max Richter

Acoustic Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — Paul Carrack

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Glen Hansard

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Glenn Tilbrook And Beautiful Landing

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Richard Thompson

4:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. — Badly Drawn Boy

3:00 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. — The Sharon Shannon Trio

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — The Magic Numbers

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. — Roo Panes

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. — Katya

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Clare Sands

Avalon Stage

11:05 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. — Vintage Trouble

9:35 p.m. – 10:35 p.m. — Melanie C

8:05 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.— Jake Shears

6:35 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. — Gabrielle Aplin

5:05 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. — Fisherman's Friends

3:35 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. — Joanne Shaw Taylor

2:10 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. — Beans On Toast

12:50 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. — Holy Moly & The Crackers

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cable Street Collective

Sunday, June 25

Pyramid Stage

9:00 p.m. – 11:05 p.m. — Elton John

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Lil Nas X

5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Blondie

3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — The Chicks

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. — Sophie Ellis-Bextor

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. — The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir

The Other Stage

9:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. — Queens Of The Stone Age

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — The War On Drugs

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Becky Hill

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Dermot Kennedy

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — The Teskey Brothers

1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Nova Twins

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. — Japanese Breakfast

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — The Joy

West Holts Stage

9:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. — Rudimental

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Candi Staton

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Barrington Levy

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — The Hu

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Speakers Corner Quartet

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Black Country, New Road

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Beth Orton

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Skinny Pelembe

Woodsies Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — Phoenix

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Caroline Polachek

8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Editors

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Slowdive

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cat Burns

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — The Big Moon

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cmat

11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — The Love Buzz

Park Stage

9:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Alt-J

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — Thundercat

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — Alison Goldfrapp

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Viagra Boys

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Weyes Blood

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Gwenno

11:30 a.m – 12:15 p.m. — John Francis Flynn

Acoustic Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — Rickie Lee Jones

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Gilbert O'sullivan

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — The Bootleg Beatles

5:30 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. — Laura Cantrell

4:10 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. — Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp

3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. — Bird On The Wire: The Songs Of Leonard Cohen

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — Rumer

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. — Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. — Naomi Kimpenu (Etc Finalist)

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Angeline Morrison

Avalon Stage

10:50 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. — Neville Staple - From The Specials

9:20 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. — Mica Paris

7:50 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. — Lissie

6:20 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. — Far From Saints

4:50 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. — Will Young

3:20 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. — Elvana

1:55 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. — Cara Dillon

12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. — Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — N'Famady Kouyaté