How to watch Elon Musk on SNL: Replay, clips and more

Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live: How to watch Elon Musk's guest hosting slot on SNL aired last night (May 8) on NBC. You can watch it on catch up via Peacock in the U.S. or view clips on the NBC website. It will air in the U.K. at 9 p.m. today (May 9) on Sky Comedy.

If you missed last night's show and are wondering how to watch Elon Musk on SNL, then we've got good news for you — you can watch it on catch-up instead.

The Tesla maestro's appearance on Saturday Night Live was a must-watch experience for several reasons. For starters, Musk was joined onstage by his mother Maye, who joked that she hoped she wasn't getting Dogecoin for Mother's Day.

Dogecoin, one of Musk's favorite topics, also featured in a nice Weekend Update skit, duelling with Michael Che about what exactly the cryptocurrency is. "So it's a hustle?" Che said at one point — to which Musk replied that "Yeah, it's a hustle." Dogecoin has subsequently dropped by more than 30% in value, although it's still one of the top cryptocurrency performers right now.

Musk also revealed in his opening monologue that he has Asperger's syndrome, and dressed up as Wario and a cowboy for other sketches. The show's musical guest, meanwhile, was Miley Cyrus, who performed Without You with The Kid LAROI.

Sure, it was a mixed bag overall, with some jokes falling flat on the famed stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, but it definitely contained plenty of talking points.

Sounds good, right? Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy Musk's guest spot after the fact. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Elon Musk on SNL, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Elon Musk on SNL in the US

Saturday Night Live aired on NBC last night (May 8) in the U.S and the channel features lots of clips from the show on its website. If you're in the U.S., simply head there to watch them all. And if you'd rather watch the whole thing, the good news is that the full episode is also available on the website.

However, there is another option for watching Elon Musk on SNL in full: Peacock is NBC's streaming service and it offers every episode of Saturday Night Live on-demand. What's more, Peacock also offers a free 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is the version you need to watch SNL online.

Saturday Night Live episodes also appear on Hulu the day after they air.

In addition to Saturday Night Live, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from the many brands housed under NBCUniversal.

How to watch Elon Musk on SNL online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Elon Musk on SNL in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 46 episodes will air on Sky Comedy tonight (Sunday, May 9).

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Elon Musk on SNL in Canada

Up North, Canadians were able to watch SNL on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV. Missed it the first time? It also has an online streaming platform, so you can catch up on Musk's hosting slot. And if you aren't at home and are therefore unable to watch Global TV as usual, you could try using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.