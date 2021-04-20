Horizon Zero Dawn is free on PS5 and PS4 — grab yours now

PS5 and PS4 players can now download Horizon Zero Dawn for free, thanks to Sony's reintroduced "Play At Home" initiative. PlayStation users can grab their free digital copy starting today until May 14 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.

Sony's promotion includes the Complete Edition of the game, which includes the base game along with all its extra content. And before you ask, that includes the Frozen Wilds expansion, digital art book, PS4 Dynamic Theme and bonus weapons, outfits and resources. The best part is that you don't need to sign up for a PS Plus membership, and once you download the game, it's yours for keeps.

If you need a refresher, Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world action RPG that was originally launched back in 2017 as a PS4 exclusive. The game was developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Horizon Zero Dawn sees a skilled hunter named Aloy set out on an adventure in a post-apocalyptic world that was overrun by machines to uncover the secrets of the forgotten land. You will "scour every corner of a realm filled with ancient relics and buildings" and face "larger and technologically superior" enemies along your journey to explore the new world.

And the excitement doesn't stop there. The developers are planning to launch a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, "sometime this year." So you'll have plenty of time to play the original before diving into the new game.

This isn't the first time Sony has offering some of its best gaming hits for free. The Play At Home initiative was reintroduced last month as a way to lift the spirits of PlayStation gamers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony plans to run the initiative on a monthly basis until June 2021. Last month, the company offered a free-of-charge Ratchet and Clank as part of the promotion.